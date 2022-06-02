"Way to make a guy feel old… a dream come true getting the call from the Yankees" - Derek Jeter reacts to his MLB debut for the New York Yankees 30 years ago on this day

New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter established his presence on social media yesterday, and he is quickly becoming a viral personality on the site. Jeter's first tweet was in response to an eight-year-old post. He also did a short Q&A to answer some old fan messages. He is now very active on Twitter, even engaging with longtime teammate Alex Rodriguez yesterday.

"Welcome to Twitter, Captain! #2" - @ Alex Rodriguez

He has also corresponded with other teammates, including longtime MLB veteran C.C. Sabathia, and celebrities such as Mark Walhberg.

Inside New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter social media presence

"Way to make a guy feel old... a dream come true getting the call from the @Yankees" - @ Derek Jeter

This morning, the Twitter account MLB Vault posted a video of Derek Jeter pictures throughout different points in his baseball career. Jeter responded, reminiscing on his career and saying that it makes him feel old.

The video was made to honor the 30-year anniversary of when the New York Yankees drafted Jeter, and showed iconic pictures throughout his Hall of Fame career. It was very interesting to see the video and to see Jeter react to it.

Usually, professional athletes have a huge following on social media. However, Jeter's presence on social media has been long awaited, as he never owned an active personal account on any social media platform.

This is why people have rarely heard from Derek Jeter since his retirement. His privace left people to speculate on what he was up to. Fans are always interested in the lives of athletes and celebrities, so people were very excited to see Jeter participate on both social media platforms.

Perhaps the main reason Jeter created his account is to advertise his upcoming ESPN mini-series, "The Captain," which is scheduled to air in two months. The series is going to highlight his New York Yankees career and is going to explain in detail exactly how everything went down throughout his years as a professional baseball player. It will also be a first-hand account, as Jeter will be the main narrator of the series.

"Less than two months away from #TheCaptain premiere. Thanks to all the hard work of everyone involved. Really excited for you all to see this." - @ Derek Jeter

Ultimately, it is a cool thing to see Jeter return to the public eye after such a long hiatus.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far