Legendary New York Yankees player Derek Jeter recently got candid in an interview. He discussed his career and the various relationships he has had with other players. On the show "Drink Champs" hosted by N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN, the four-time World Series champion opened up about his much-talked-about relationship with former best friend and teammate Alex Rodriguez. The show premiered on November 5, 2022.

Derek Jeter and Alex Rodriguez were close in the early 1990s. They met each other in a minor league match and, after their MLB debuts, established themselves as the best shotstoppers in the league. They remained friends until Rodriguez's infamous Esquire 2001 interview soured their relationship.

In the interview, he said Jeter "never had to lead," among other comments that made headlines everywhere.

The backdrop of the interview was even more interesting as both the players were the highest-paid athletes in the league. In late 2000, Rodriguez signed a whopping 10-year, $252 million contract with the Texas Rangers, whereas Jeter renewed his contract with the Yankees for $189 million. Rodriguez was asked whether his contract record could possibly be broken. He remarked:

“The 252 is going to be hard to break because of my age and my talent at such a young age. Even a guy like Derek, it’s going to be hard for him to break that because he just doesn’t do the power numbers and defensively he doesn’t do all those things,” Alex Rodriguez said, via ESPN in December 2000.

The pair became teammates in 2004 at the Yankees and went through further ups and downs. In 2009, they finally won a World Series together when the Yankees defeated the Phillies in six. Both Jeter and Rodriguez retired in 2016, leaving a longlasting legacy.

Derek Jeter says the pair is well past the phase

During the "Drink Champs" interview, Derek Jeter was asked about how much the Rodriguez's comments in 2001 affected their relationship. He said that people made a big deal about it. He also agreed that both of them acted like "twenty-something year olds." He added that, now, they were past it. Twenty years is a long time to bury the hatchet.

"Everyone made such a big deal out of our relationship because of things that were said in the media. This was 20 years ago pretty much. That’s why, in the documentary, I wanted people to know how I felt at the time. A lot of things in life have happened since then. It’s over.

"I don’t feel that way anymore....I’m like, ‘Where’s this coming from?’ But once again, we were 20-something years old. Now, it’s ‘I don’t care.’ I just did his show in New York recently,” Derek Jeter said on the Drink Champs

Alex Rodriguez also starred in "The Captain," a docuseries based on Jeter's life and his leadership of the New York Yankees.

