The baseball world was in awe Monday as Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals agreed to terms on an 11-year, $288,000,000 contract extension. The ultra-talented infielder has emerged as one of the most exciting and talented players in the MLB, and the Kansas City Royals elected to reward him not only with a lucrative contract but the reins of their franchise.

"BREAKING: Shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals are in agreement on an 11-year, $288.7 million contract extension, sources tell ESPN. News on the monumental deal with full details, including opt-outs and a club option, free to read at ESPN" - @JeffPassan

After winning the World Series in 2015, the Kansas City Royals have endured an overhaul of the roster, which included the drafting of Bobby Witt Jr. in 2019. The former second-overall pick has since developed into one of the MLB's brightest young stars.

That being said, the fact that the Kansas City Royals have had nearly $300,000,000 to a 23-year-old athlete does come with some risks. Injuries and a dip in production are always possible, meaning there is no guarantee that Witt Jr.'s contract with Kansas City will work out for the franchise.

Since there can be some biases when judging the future of players and teams, in order to best predict how Witt Jr.'s contract will play out for the Kansas City Royals, we turned to artificial intelligence. The A.I. program Google Bard's response may be concerned about the long-term contract handed out to Witt Jr.

Google Bard believes Bobby Witt Jr.'s contract will not work out for the Kansas City Royals

It's worth noting that Google Bard pointed out the fact that Witt Jr. has been excellent early in his career. However, it mentions a few reasons why the contract ultimately will not work for the Royals. The A.I. program believes that such a lengthy contract comes with sizable risk, considering the potential for injury and decline, which could make the contract a burden.

"Bobby Witt Jr. is staying with the @Royals! The star shortstop has signed a 14-year extension that includes 11 years guaranteed to keep him in Kansas City" - @MLBNetwork

Another reason Google Bard is leery of Witt Jr.'s contract is the financial commitment to one player in a small market such as Kansas City. It believes that it could stifle acquiring other players or developing other young talents.

