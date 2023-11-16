We asked AI to compare MLB players to Breaking Bad characters (& it had the perfect answer)

We tasked AI with matching MLB stars to iconic characters from the hit television series Breaking Bad, and the outcomes were astonishing. The AI focused specifically on comparing physical attributes and demeanors between MLB players and the iconic characters from the series.

The results were unexpectedly precise, providing insightful connections based on these specific traits.

Here are the players that AI compared to Breaking Bad characters:

#1. Walter White (Justin Verlander):

The AI drew a comparison between the intense demeanor of Astros ace Justin Verlander and the formidable presence of Bryan Cranston's Walter White. The shared intensity, evident in facial features and expressions, adds a striking dimension.

The AI stated:

"Both Verlander and Bryan Cranston (who played Walter White) have a rugged and intense look."

Furthermore, one could draw a comparison between Verlander's exceptional talent, as the most decorated active pitcher, and the brilliant mind of Walter White. With a wealth of experience in their respective fields, both figures always seem to carry a backup plan, deepening the parallels drawn.

#2. Jesse Pinkman (Bryce Harper):

Phillies' Bryce Harper's youthful look and distinctive hairstyle strikingly resemble Aaron Paul's portrayal of Jesse Pinkman from Breaking Bad. Harper radiates a strong, rebellious personality, aligning well with the character.

"Harper's youthful appearance and hairstyle bear a resemblance to Aaron Paul's portrayal of Jesse Pinkman," the AI suggested.

Beyond the aesthetics, both Harper and Pinkman share certain traits. Both possess immense potential, adeptly adapt to new situations, and showcase a remarkable ability to perform under pressure when it matters most.

#3. Hank Schrader (Paul Goldschmidt):

Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt's robust physique and strong facial features evoke the image of Dean Norris, known for his portrayal of the tenacious Hank Schrader. The unmistakable strength in Goldschmidt's on-field presence aligns seamlessly with the Breaking Bad character.

Beyond the physical resemblance, both Goldschmidt and Schrader share qualities of being stand-up characters. They are known for being helpful to their teammates and enjoy widespread adoration from fans worldwide.

"Goldschmidt's strong and sturdy physique gives off a vibe similar to Dean Norris, who played Hank Schrader."

#4. Saul Goodman (Joe Maddon):

According to AI, Joe Maddon's refined appearance, characterized by slicked-back hair and undeniable charm, mirrors the charismatic persona of Saul Goodman, portrayed by Bob Odenkirk. Both exude a captivating charisma that's difficult to overlook.

Notably, both Maddon and Goodman share the trait of being fast-talking individuals. Despite their cool outward personalities, they are known for having ambitious plans. Further, grounded in strategy and tactics, they are unafraid to take risks, solidifying their legendary status in their respective fields.

The AI wrote: "Maddon's slicked-back hair and a certain charm in his appearance resemble the character of Saul Goodman."

#5. Mike Ehrmantraut (Bruce Bochy):

The Texas Rangers' 2023 World Series-winning manager, Bruce Bochy, mirrors the no-nonsense demeanor and weathered look of Jonathan Banks' portrayal of Mike Ehrmantraut in Breaking Bad. Bochy's tough exterior and commanding presence seamlessly resonate with the characteristics of the Breaking Bad character.

The AI elaborated: "Bochy's demeanor and a tough look make him reminiscent of Mike Ehrmantraut."

Both Bochy and Ehrmantraut share the designation of veterans, having tasted victory multiple times. Interestingly, despite harboring plans for retirement, the demands of their respective roles seem to hold them back. Both share a common struggle between the desire to step away and the enduring pull of their work.

#6. Gustavo Fring (Robinson Cano):

Robinson Cano's composed and serious expression, combined with sharp facial features, draws a parallel to Giancarlo Esposito's portrayal of the calm and collected Gustavo Fring. Notably, Cano's calm nature extends to his postseason performances, where he has consistently demonstrated solid contributions.

The AI noted: "Cano's composed and serious expression, along with his sharp facial features, draws a parallel to Giancarlo Esposito's portrayal of Gustavo Fring."

Beyond the baseball field, Cano's new venture, Baseball United, in Dubai showcases his business acumen, reminiscent of Gustavo Fring's own. The parallel between Cano and Fring extends beyond demeanor, as they both seem to share a knack for calculated decision-making.

The surprising connections between MLB players and Breaking Bad characters provide a new perspective, emphasizing the similarities in these vastly different domains.

