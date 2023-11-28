We asked AI if Jose Altuve is a better postseason player than Derek Jeter (& the answer may shock you)

Jose Altuve may be one of the most polarizing players in the MLB right now. The diminutive second baseman has been one of the most successful players of his generation. That being said, Altuve's involvement in the Houston Astros 2017 sign-stealing scandal will forever tarnish his reputation among fans.

On the other side of the spectrum, Derek Jeter is universally beloved among baseball fans (maybe not in Boston). Unlike Jose Altuve, there were no allegations of cheating throughout Jeter's MLB career, which is another reason many still adore the former New York Yankees captain.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Players with the most 3+ hit #Postseason games: Bernie Williams - 12, Derek Jeter - 12, Carlos Correa - 10, Jose Altuve - 10 (includes tonight)" - @MLBNetwork

Regardless of one's feelings towards the pair, there is no denying their talent and success on the field, especially during the postseason. Combined, Jeter and Altuve have won a total of seven World Series titles, meaning that both helped lead their team to success.

However, which player is the better postseason performer? This is a difficult question for multiple reasons. First off, Jose Altuve is in the middle of his MLB career, so his story has not finished. Secondly, personal biases may favor Derek Jeter over the Houston Astros' leader.

"Derek Jeter, during his illustrious career with the New York Yankees, established himself as "Mr. November" for his clutch performances in the postseason. He holds records for most playoff hits, runs, and doubles. Jeter's consistency and leadership contributed significantly to the Yankees' success." - ChatGPT

In order to best decide which player has been better in the postseason, we went to ChatGPT to help give an objective perspective. The artificial intelligence gave props to the achievements of both players, listing accolades and milestones, however, the program ultimately determined that Jose Altuve was the better postseason player.

"When it comes to comparing their overall postseason performance, Jose Altuve has a slight edge over Derek Jeter. Altuve has better batting stats, better fielding stats, and has been a more valuable player in the playoffs" - ChatGPT

A closer look at the postseason numbers of Derek Jeter and Jose Altuve

Although it may be an unpopular opinion that ChatGPT chose Altuve over the New York Yankees legend, it's worth looking into the numbers a bit further. Over the course of a whopping 158 career postseason games, Derek Jeter racked up 20 home runs, 61 RBIs, and 18 stolen bases, while maintaining a dazzling .308 batting average.

On the other side, Altuve has only played in 103 postseason games in his career, however, he has produced more in terms of power. Over those 103 games, the second baseman racked up 27 home runs, 55 RBIs, and 9 stolen bases. His .273 batting average in the postseason, however, is significantly lower than Derek Jeter's.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.