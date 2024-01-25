We asked AI to predict if CC Sabathia will make the Hall of Fame as a first-ballot inductee next year

CC Sabathia was one of the most beloved and dominant pitchers of his era. Now, the 6-foot-6 ace will find himself on the ballot for possible induction into the National Baseball Hall of Fame. Next year, Sabathia, along with several other superstars from the 2000s, including Dustin Pedroia and Ichiro, will be eligible for Cooperstown.

"First ballot next year #52 @CC_Sabathia" - @Versace5252

Over his career, CC Sabathia spent time with the Milwaukee Brewers, Cleveland Indians (Guardians), and the New York Yankees. In that time, Sabathia earned himself an American League Cy Young Award, six All-Star selections, an ACLS MVP Award, and the 2009 World Series.

By the time Sabathia retired in 2019, the left-handed pitcher finished with a 251-161 record with a 3.74 ERA and 3,093 strikeouts over 3,577.1 innings. His career is certainly worthy of the Hall of Fame, but will he be enshrined in Cooperstown in his first year of eligibility?

In order to get an unbiased opinion on whether or not CC Sabathia will be inducted into the Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility, we turned to the artificial intelligence program, Google Bard.

Google Bard believes that Sabathia could reach the Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility

Google Bard believes that CC Sabathia will reach the Hall of Fame in 2025

There are a number of reasons why the artificial intelligence program believes that the former New York Yankees ace could reach the Hall of Fame in 2025. Some of the reasons why Google Bard believes that he could be enshrined include his postseason success, his durability, and the dominance he showed during his peak.

"With the 2024 Hall of Fame Inductees announced tonight, here is a reminder that former Yankee CC Sabathia will join next year’s 2025 ballot. CCs career resume: 6x All-Star, 2007 AL Cy Young, 5x Top 5 Cy Young Finishes, 2009 ALCS MVP, 2009 WS Champ, 251-161 W-L, 3000 Ks club member (one of three lefties) Hall of Famer" - @YankeesMuse

Another reason why Google Bard believes that the former Cleveland Indians ace (Guardians) will reach the Hall of Fame in 2025 is the recent trends when it comes to voting.

The A.I. program says that the Hall of Fame voting has favored pitchers who were dominant during their primes. Although Google Bard notes that the decline he showed late in his career could be an obstacle, it should not pose too much trouble given his success in his prime.

