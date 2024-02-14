We asked AI to predict how effective Tyler Glasnow will be for the Dodgers in his debut season (& its prophecy is quite bold)

The acquisition of Tyler Glasnow by the Los Angeles Dodgers has ignited speculation about the impact the towering right-hander will have in his debut season with the team. Google Bard’s artificial intelligence was weighed in on the matter, making a bold prediction for Glasnow’s 2024 season with the Dodgers.

The foremost consideration in forecasting Glasnow’s performance is his health, given his history of battling injuries, including Tommy John surgery in 2021. Assuming good health, AI predicted Glasnow’s stats for the upcoming season: 25-30 games started, 12-15 wins, a 3.20-3.50 ERA, 150-200 strikeouts and a WHIP of 1.20-1.30. These numbers, while ambitious, reflect the AI’s confidence in Glasnow’s potential impact.

On the personal awards front, the AI suggested that while Glasnow may not be a Cy Young contender due to the Los Angeles Dodgers’ stacked rotation, he could be in the All-Star conversation if he dominated. Additionally, his contributions in a potential deep playoff run might earn him postseason recognition.

Tyler Glasnow has been adapting to Dodgers' stacked roster

Tyler Glasnow, a Southern California native, is adapting to life with the star-studded Dodgers after being acquired in a December trade with Tampa Bay. The Dodgers, with their aggressive offseason moves, including Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto are banking on Glasnow to help anchor their revamped starting rotation.

The 30-year-old pitcher, armed with a $136.5 million, five-year contract, has expressed confidence in his recovery from previous injuries, including Tommy John surgery. The Dodgers, despite spending significantly on their rotation, face questions about how well their new-look group will come together.

Glasnow’s potential to stay healthy and consistent, coupled with the collective performance of the Dodgers’ pitching staff, will play a pivotal role in the team’s success in the 2024 season. While the AI’s prophecy may be bold, only time will reveal the true impact of Tyler Glasnow’s debut MLB season with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

