The New York Yankees and Giancarlo Stanton are gearing up for an important 2024 season. The team missed the postseason for the first time since the 2016 season, and Stanton missed over 60 games.

While he was in the lineup, Stanton did not produce much. He finished the year hitting .191/.275/.420 with 24 home runs and 60 RBIs. This was by far the lowest batting average he had seen during his big-league career.

With such an important season coming up, we asked AI to predict what kind of season the slugger could have. Its answer should fire up the Yankees' faithful and strike fear into opposing teams:

AI believes Giancarlo Stanton has what it takes to bounce back from lackluster season

AI Google Bard

AI believes that Giancarlo Stanton can return to form during the 2024 season. It points to his ability to mash baseballs, especially using the Yankees' short porch in right field to his advantage. And if he can stay healthy, he could be a monster in the postseason:

AI Google Bard

However, AI pointed to a few things that could hinder his performance in the upcoming season. One of the biggest tests for Stanton is going to be staying healthy:

Another issue the slugger will have to figure out is his strikeouts at the plate. He frequently strikes out, which is often frustrating for the fanbase, especially when he is up to bat during a big moment. Consistently letting down New York fans is the last thing any professional athlete wants to do, as they will never let the athlete hear the end of it:

AI Google Bard

Google Bard also believes some organizational changes could help Giancarlo Stanton reach his potential. One of these changes is that the team has brought in a new hitting coach, James Rowson.

Another potential uprise in Stanton's performance could be the team bringing in All-Star outfielder Juan Soto. Soto's emergence could shift his focus at the plate and take some of the pressure off him to perform, increasing offensive production.

But, any trades or injuries could significantly impact his performance for the worse. All eyes will be on Stanton this season, especially with his hefty contract looming overhead:

AI Google Bard

Stanton could be in store for an exciting season. With the added help and a focus on staying healthy, do not be surprised if the five-time All-Star sets the baseball world on fire.

