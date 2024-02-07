We asked AI to predict Jose Altuve's 2024 season (& its prophecy will split opinion among Houston fans)

Jose Altuve and the Houston Astros will enter the 2024 regular season as one of the favorites in the American League to reach the World Series. The 2022 champions will be looking to bounce back this year after falling to their in-state rivals, the Texas Rangers, in the ALCS last season.

Even though they did not reach the World Series in 2023, the Houston Astros have been one of the most successful franchises in the MLB over the last ten years. A huge part of this success has been the perennial All-Star, Jose Altuve, who will enter his 14th season in the MLB in 2024.

"Jose Altuve has been the life of the Astros, now he is an Astro for life" - @astros

Earlier this week, Altuve and the Houston Astros agreed to a massive five-year, $125 million contract extension. This new deal will likely keep him with the organization for the remainder of his career. As one of the pillars of the team's success, both the organization and its fans are excited to keep the eight-time All-Star in uniform.

That being said, Altuve is set to turn 34 years old this upcoming season. While this is not very old in real life, it is in professional baseball. This begs the question of how much longer Jose Altuve will remain one of the best players in the MLB and more specifically, will he still be a superstar in 2024?

In order to remove any biases against the diminutive star, we turned to the artificial intelligence program Google Bard to determine how the long-time Houston Astros star will do during the 2024 season.

Google Bard predicts another All-Star season from Jose Altuve in 2024

The artificial intelligence program believes that Altuve will likely earn the ninth All-Star selection of his career. While the program ruled out the chance that Altuve could be named the American League MVP, Google Bard believes that thanks to his popularity and abilities, he will be named an All-Star yet again in 2024.

Google Bard believes that another All-Star season could be in store for Jose Altuve

The program also added that if the core roster of Altuve, Yordan Alvarez, Kyle Tucker, and Alex Bregman can remain healthy, the Astros could make another deep run at the World Series.

It's worth mentioning that Google Bard specified that the World Series prediction and All-Star season for Altuve hinge on a number of factors, including injuries and potential trades. But, if things remain as they are, the program believes both of these predictions could take place.

