Jose Altuve is one of the most polarizing players in the MLB. The Houston Astros legend has seen his career experience a roller coaster of emotions from MLB fans given his success, as well as his alleged involvement in the Astros 2017 sign-stealing scandal.

Feelings aside, Altuve has been one of the most successful players of his generation, establishing himself as a legitimate contender to be inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame.

"When I think of the greatest 2B of all-time, I think he (Altuve) is on the short list." @markdero7 and BK discuss if the Astros second baseman has done enough to be in the Hall of Fame right now. #MLBNowShowdown" - @MLBNow

At only 33 years old, Altuve still has plenty of baseball ahead of him. However, at the end of the day, baseball is a business. This is something that the Houston Astros and their star second baseman know from experience.

Altuve is entering the final year of the seven-year, $163,500,000 contract he signed with the Houston Astros prior to the 2018 season. The club, and Altuve for that matter, will need to decide their next steps as he is set to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the year.

"@astros I hate seeing the faces of our franchise in different uniforms give Bergman and Altuve contract extensions #Astros" - @JumperRanger

In order to best predict what Altuve's next contract will look like, we turned to the artificial intelligence program Google Bard. The AI program scoured the internet to best predict what his next deal could look like.

Google Bard believes that Jose Altuve will retire with the Houston Astros

This may come as music to the ears of Houston Astros fans, but Google Bard believes that all signs are pointing to Altuve retiring as a member of the Astros. For this reason, the artificial intelligence program believes that Altuve's next deal could be in the seven-year range, which would keep him with the team until he was 39 years old.

Google Bard believes that Jose Altuve will remain with the Houston Astros

The program believes that the potential Hall of Fame second baseman should be able to secure a contract in the range of $180 million to $220 million. Although he will be near the end of his career when the contract winds down, his status and history with the Houston Astros will make up for any potential decline in ability.

