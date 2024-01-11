We asked AI to predict when Justin Verlander is going to retire (& Astros fans may not be pleased with its reply)

Justin Verlander has without out question delivered one of the best pitching careers of his generation. The future Hall of Famer has accomplished nearly everything a player can in the MLB, and even at 40 years old, continues to excel as one of the best pitchers in baseball.

Since bursting onto the scene in 2006 and securing the American League Rookie of the Year, Justin Verlander has continually been one of the top pitchers in the league. To prove how dominant he has been throughout his career, Verlander won the first Cy Young Award in 2011, his second in 2019, and his third in 2022, showcasing his incredible longevity and sustained level of success.

Yet, now that Verlander has reached his 40s, many fans have not only continued to speculate how much longer he can pitch at this level but how long he can pitch altogether. Even though Verlander continues to defy the expectations of what is possible at his age, Father Time remains undefeated.

This has raised a question of when Justin Verlander will officially retire from the MLB. While the future Hall of Famer will likely want to pitch until his arm falls off, from a realistic viewpoint, how much longer can the star continue his storied MLB career? To best predict this answer, we turned to the artificial intelligence program, Google Bard.

Google Bard believes that Verlander will likely retire at the end of his current contract after the 2025 season

Google Bard believes that Justin Verlander could extend his career beyond his current contract

The artificial intelligence program believes that, while it makes the most sense for Verlander to retire at the end of his current contract if he can remain healthy and effective he could continue his career. For athletes such as Tom Brady and Gordie Howe, age is simply a number, something that Verlander continues to defy.

What makes the curious case of Verlander so interesting is that the Houston Astros ace was able to fully recover from Tommy John Surgery that he was forced to undergo in 2020. Players half the age of Verlander have been unable to return to previous form following Tommy John Surgery, yet, the former MVP came back even stronger.

Tommy John Surgery, age, and even artificial intelligence can slow down Verlander. Only time will tell when Justin Verlander will hang up his cleats, yet it may not happen any time soon.

