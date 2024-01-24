We asked AI to predict which MLB offseason deal will turn out to be the biggest bargain of 2024 (& its pick may surprise you)

It has been an MLB offseason for the ages with a number of superstar talents receiving some of the the richest contracts ever dished out. The landscape of the MLB has forever changed because of some of the signings, most notably Shohei Ohtani joining the Los Angeles Dodgers for a record-breaking $700,000,000.

"The Dodgers' offseason spending is close to matching the combined expenditures of all the other 29 MLB teams COMBINED...." - @OOSSports

There has been nearly $3 billion spent this MLB offseason, with every franchise spending money in some fashion. However, it is clear that not every dollar spent will end up being money well spent as we have seen a number of high-priced free agents flop in the past.

MLB fans will remember some of the lucrative deals signed by free agents over the past decade who have failed to live up to the expectations of their salary. One of those names has been brought up recently, Anthony Rendon, who signed a massive seven-year, $245,000,000 deal with the Los Angeles Angels.

"We Gotta Shorten The Season. It's Too Many Dang Games" - You Almost Have To Respect How Much Anthony Rendon Hates Playing Baseball Despite Being The Sixth Highest Paid Player In The Sport" - @barstoolsports

There is no telling which free agents who signed this winter will either provide true value for their contract or become another albatross that lingers over a franchise for years to come. In order to best predict which contract will be the best bargain of the offseason, we turned to the artificial intelligence program Google Bard to best predict which player will provide the best bang for their buck.

Google Bard believes that Shota Imanaga will be the best bargain signing of the offseason

The artificial intelligence program believes that the newest member of the Chicago Cubs, Shota Imanaga may be the biggest bargain of the winter. The 30-year-old starting pitcher made the jump from the NPB to the MLB, signing a four-year, $53,000,000 to join Chicago.

Google Bard believes that Shota Imanaga could be the best bargain signing of the winter

According to Google Bard, there are a number of reasons why Shota Imanaga could be a steal for the Chicago Cubs. The pitcher is coming to the MLB with a proven track record while pitching in Japan, joining an ideal team situation, and has room for improvement as he develops into an MLB starting pitcher.

