We asked AI to predict how Orioles will do in 2025 MLB season: Here's what it had to say ft. Grayson Rodriguez

It will be an interesting 2025 season for the Baltimore Orioles. After being considered one of the top clubs in the American League East last season, the team lost a few significant pieces of that roster in free agency.

The team was unable or unwilling to bring back the likes of Anthony Santander and Corbin Burnes this offseason, which could complicate matters this year.

That being said, the Baltimore Orioles should yet again be a force in the American League given the talent on their roster, including emerging superstars such as Gunnar Henderson and Grayson Rodriguez. While teams such as the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox loaded up on talent this offseason, Baltimore will rely mostly on their home-grown talent to get things done.

To best predict how the Orioles will do in 2025, we asked artificial intelligence program ChatGPT to determine its projections for the club. If the O's are going to succeed in 2025, the program believes that the team will need consistent pitching from their staff.

ChatGPT believes that Grayson Rodriguez could play a prominent role in Baltimore's success (Photo Source: ChatGPT)

This is where Grayson Rodriguez will come into play. The former first-round pick certainly has the talent to lead an MLB pitching staff. However, this will only happen if he can remain healthy.

The 25-year-old has been shut down by the team after experiencing elbow discomfort and will open the season on the IL. As long as he can return to the mound sooner rather than later, he could be a star for the club.

Another area that ChatGPT believes could be a factor for Baltimore in 2025 is the farm system. For years, the Orioles have had one of the best farm systems in baseball, developing players such as Adley Rutschman, Gunnar Henderson and Jackson Holliday. This could come into play yet again this season, with Samuel Basallo and Coby Mayo eyeing a spot in the lineup.

ChatGPT believes that the O's prospects could have an impact in 2025 (Photo Source: ChatGPT)

Artificial intelligence believes that the Baltimore Orioles will clinch a Wild Card spot

Despite some question marks surrounding some of the team's offseason moves, or lack thereof, the AI program believes that the club will still be able to secure a postseason berth.

After losing Corbin Burnes and Anthony Santander in free agency, the team made a few smaller moves to address their needs by adding the likes of Tyler O'Neill, Gary Sanchez and Charlie Morton.

The program believes that Baltimore will be able to secure a postseason berth (Photo Source: ChatGPT)

According to ChatGPT the O's will finish the year with roughly 87 wins, which will be enough to secure an AL Wild Card spot. Beyond that, the postseason is so unpredictable that they could either make a deep playoff run or need to settle for an early exit.

