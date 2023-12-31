We asked AI to predict the player who will break Joe DiMaggio's hitting record (& the prophecy will thrill Yankees fans)

We decided to give Google Bard, a popular AI service, a tough prompt today. We've asked it plenty of questions before, but this one is interesting. We asked it who might break Joe DiMaggio's 56-game hitting streak. It's a record that has stood for 83 years, and no one has gotten all that close.

Nevertheless, the AI service has a few names it believes are sure to give the streak a run for its money, and the first name up will delight fans of the New York Yankees.

Who Google Bard predicted to break Joe DiMaggio's streak

The first name Bard offered up was new New York Yankees slugger Juan Soto. The Ai service cited his "elite bat-to-ball skills" and his stunning on-base percentage (Soto usually ranks among the league leaders). Bard also said that his clutch hitting is "unmatched". Bard believes he is young, hungry and has designs on being a historic player, so he's one to watch.

The second name he brought up was Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Not many players have the "raw power, smooth swing, and knack for hitting in the clutch" like the slugger, who evidently reminds Bard of his father. Bard cited a need to improve consistency, but he believes the first baseman can break the record.

Fernando Tatis Jr. was the third and final name the AI service tossed out. Bard did mention that the suspension gives concern over PEDs, but that the outfielder's "electrifying talent" and power stroke just can't be ignored. Barring a poor health season, Bard envisions the slugger giving Joe DiMaggio a run for his money.

Fernando Tatis Jr. is a name to watch

Several other players certainly stand a chance. Top hitters like Mike Trout, Shohei Ohtani, Aaron Judge, Ronald Acuna Jr., Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman and others could certainly give it a shot.

Nevertheless, those above have piqued the AI's interest. Yankees fans would love to see their prized offseason acquisition make history even if it means breaking their own record. It might also mean an increase in his eventual price tag, but that's an issue for after the 2024 season concludes in the Bronx.

