We asked AI to predict which players the Dodgers will acquire next after completing Shohei Ohtani & Tyler Glasnow deals (& its reply may shock you)

There is an argument to be made that this year's offseason belongs to the Los Angeles Dodgers. One of the most popular teams in baseball has given their fans reason to celebrate this offseason, making some of the biggest moves across the MLB.

The team has made several moves to help boost their odds of winning the 2024 World Series. The most notable, and game-changing move that the Los Angeles Dodgers pulled off was signing two-way slugger Shohei Ohtani to a ten-year, $700,000,000 contract.

"Shohei Ohtani sent Tyler Glasnow a video as the Dodgers were trying to get him to sign an extension, per @FabianArdaya. Ohtani told Glasnow that he wished he could share a rotation with him this season. Then he added “but I want to hit some home runs for you.” - @TalkinBaseball_

As if Shohei Ohtani was not enough, it did not take long for Los Angeles to add to their already successful offseason. The NL West dynamos landed Tyler Glasnow and Manuel Margot from the Tampa Bay Rays in exchange for Ryan Pepiot and Jonny Deluca.

While this may be more than enough for a team, this will not be the case for the Los Angeles Dodgers, who are expected to continue their incredible offseason. But who is next? We asked the artificial intelligence program Google Bard about which players Los Angeles will add next, here's a closer look.

Google Bard believes the Los Angeles Dodgers will target a trio of veterans next

Even though Los Angeles has been linked to some high-profile free agents such as Yoshinobu Yamamoto, the program believes that the team will pursue three affordable veterans.

Google Bard believes Los Angeles will acquire Jose Quintana, J.D. Martinez, and Kolten Wong next

Google Bard believes that the next three moves for Los Angeles will be signing or trading for Jose Quintana, Kolten Wong, and J.D. Martinez. There are two main reasons that the artificial intelligence program gave to justify the addition of the trio: affordability and versatility.

When it comes to Jose Quintana, Google Bard believes that the veteran pitcher could be an affordable option for the squad. The program believes that Quintana's balance, consistency, and affordable contract will make him an asset for Los Angeles to acquire in a deal with the New York Mets.

"This J.D. Martinez homer gives the @Dodgers 4 players with 100+ RBI in a season. That's the most in franchise history (Since 1920 when RBI became official)." - @MLB

Both J.D. Martinez and Kolten Wong spent time with Los Angeles last season and Google Bard believes that the team is open to bringing both players back into the fold. Wong's defensive versatility and Martinez's proven offense abilities make them an asset for Los Angeles this upcoming season.

