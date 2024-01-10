The Chicago Cubs are set to make a significant addition to their pitching roster with the reported deal with Japanese lefty Shota Imanaga. As fans eagerly await his debut in the 2024 season, we turned to AI to predict the potential scenarios for Imanaga’s performance, and the prophecy is sure to delight Chicago fans.

AI envisioned an early adaption and success scenario for Imanaga, where his impressive fastball velocity and control led to an immediate impact. He could become a reliable setup man or even closer, earning a spot in the Rookie of the Year conversation if his consistent performances propel the Cubs to success:

AI’s prediction on Imanaga’s adaption.

However, the prediction also acknowledged the possibility of an adjustment period and growth for Imanaga. The learning curve of transitioning to MLB hitting and the competitive level might lead to initial struggles. AI suggests that the Cubs might prioritize his long-term development, potentially utilizing the minor leagues to refine his pitches:

According to AI, Shota Imanaga might face a period of adjustment as he learns MLB hitting and the competitive level.

AI’s prediction didn’t come without its share of possible negative outcomes

The prophecy also considered unforeseen circumstances, such as injuries and the overall performance of the Chicago Cubs influencing Imanaga’s opportunities. Despite potential challenges, the overall perspective remains optimistic, emphasizing Imanaga‘s talent and potential contribution to the Cubs’ rebuilding strategy:

AI doesn’t discard the possibility of Imanaga getting injured.

Imanaga’s multi-year deal, rumored to be in the range of two years, $30 million initially, with potential escalations up to $80 million, brings Imanaga’s impressive talent to the MLB. The 30-year-old known for his success in Japan, particularly leading the NPB in strikeouts, is expected to play a vital role in the Cubs’ rotation.

The Chicago Cubs continue to shape their roster for the upcoming season, and fans eagerly await the promising debut of Shota Imanaga wearing the team’s uniform.

