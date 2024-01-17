We asked AI to predict which team will sign former Astros reliever Hector Neris in free agency (& its reply makes perfect sense)

Hector Neris is one of the top relief pitchers remaining on the free agent market. The fact that the World Series champion has yet to sign a new contract this offseason has led many fanbases to hope that their front office will make an offer.

The 34-year-old from Villa Altagracia, Dominican Republic was a key member of the Houston Astros 2022 World Series title. Hector Neris quickly established himself as a fan favorite in Houston thanks to his production out of the bullpen, as well as the edge that he plays with.

"The Astros, Yankees and Rangers have been in touch with free agent reliever Hector Neris, per @JonHeyman. Neris, 34, posted a 1.71 ERA in 71 appearances last year. Kendall Graveman just underwent season-ending surgery on his right shoulder, which may ramp up Houston’s pursuit." - @JohnSparaco

The veteran relief pitcher has reportedly been linked to multiple teams, including the Houston Astros, New York Yankees, and Texas Rangers. There is no doubt that Neris would be an effective addition to any of the three teams mentioned above, but where will he land?

In order to best predict where Neris will land, we turned to the artificial intelligence program Google Bard. The artificial intelligence program scours the internet to best determine where the relief pitcher will land this offseason.

Google Bard believes that the New York Yankees are the ideal landing spot for the veteran relief pitcher

According to Google Bard, Neris will join the New York Yankees this offseason, bolstering the back end of their bullpen. One of the main reasons that the artificial intelligence program believes that Neris will wind up in New York is the fact that the team desperately needs to add to their bullpen depth.

Google Bard thinks the Yankees will pay up to land Hector Neris

Even though Neris has a successful history with the Houston Astros, who remain interested in bringing him back, the New York Yankees may be willing to pay up for his services. At the end of the day, money talks, and given the Bronx Bombers' lack of a bona fide closer, Neris could be an essential addition to the team.

Although the New York Yankees have the likes of Clay Holmes and Jonathan Loaisiga, Heris has a stronger track record and is coming off an excellent 2023 season. It will be interesting to see what kind of contract Neris will secure, but according to Google Bard, it will be in New York.

