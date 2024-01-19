We asked AI who will the Mets sign to add some spark to their dull offseason (& its pick will have fans in Queens excited)

It's been a completely different offseason for the New York Mets compared to last year. Prior to the 2023 season, the club's owner, Steve Cohen, and the front office seemingly made splashy signing after splashy signing.

The Mets have added several players to their roster this offseason, although they do not exactly have the gravitas of someone like Justin Verlander, who they signed last year.

"Sal could see Luis Severino becoming the Mets ace in 2024" - @WFAN660

So far this offseason, New York signed a number of free agents, including former New York Yankees Harrison Bader and Luis Severino, as well as Sean Manaea, Jorge Lopez, Austin Adams, and Joey Wendle.

The team also landed Adrian Houser, Tyrone Taylor, and Yohan Ramirez in a pair of trades. When it comes to the waiver wire, the squad added Max Kranick, Diego Castillo, and Tyler Heineman.

"What's the #Mets top priority for the rest of the offseason? @martinonyc on the position they will add and one they're still considering" - @nypostsports

Even though the club has made a number of seemingly mid-to-low-tier moves, it does not appear that the team is finished yet. To best predict which free agent the club may sign next, we turned to artificial intelligence program Google Bard.

Google Bard believes the New York Mets might sign Cody Bellinger next

New York fans might be excited to hear that Google Bard thinks that the team will try to sign Cody Bellinger next. The former National League MVP enjoyed a bounceback season for the Chicago Cubs last year, which many believe will lead to a lucrative contract this offseason.

Google Bard believes that New York could take a big swing and sign Cody Bellinger

The artificial intelligence program believes that not only would New York improve with Cody Bellinger in their lineup, but his left-handed power would also be an essential addition to the team. It adds that the name recognition of Bellinger will also generate excitement from the fanbase.

It is worth mentioning that Google Bard is aware of the risks that would come with signing Bellinger. It believes that the slugger falls into the high-risk, high-reward category, and if he continues his 2023 form, he could be a key addition to New York.

