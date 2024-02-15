"We can all agree that this man never retired" - Ichiro Suzuki's catch session with Julio Rodriguez leaves MLB fans in awe

A recent video capturing Ichiro Suzuki participating in a catch session with Mariners’ standout Julio Rodriguez during the Seattle Mariners’ camp in Peoria, Arizona has left MLB fans in awe. The clip showcases Ichiro’s timeless skill, throwing with precision and strength, highlighting the remarkable condition the Japanese baseball legend has maintained.

Fans took to social media to express their admiration for Ichiro’s enduring capabilities, with many pointing out to his ability to keep himself healthy.

"SO we can all agree that this man never retired." - Posted one fan.

Ichiro Suzuki could be the second unanimous inductee to the Hall of Fame after Mariano Rivera in 2019.

Ichiro’s extraordinary career, including his 3,000-hit club membership and the MLB single-season hit record, makes him a strong candidate for the Hall of Fame. His total of 4,367 hits across both MLB and NPB further solidifies his legacy as one of the greatest pure hitters in the game.

"Bro still thinks he’s one the team." - Mocked another fan.

In addition to Ichiro’s timeless display, attention is also on Julio Rodriguez, the Mariners’ 23-year-old center fielder, who demonstrated exceptional performance in the latter half of the 2023 season. Rodriguez’s impressive stats, including 32 homers and 37 stolen bases, earned him a spot in the elite 30/30 club, making him only the fourth player age 22 or younger to achieve this feat. As the Seattle Mariners prepare for the upcoming season, Rodriguez’s pivotal role and the potential MVP-worthy performance have fueled optimism among fans.

Ichiro Suzuki and Julio Rodriguez’s catch session not only showcased enduring skills but has also ignited excitement for the Mariners and the cross-over between future and past talents.

