All eyes are now on New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge after his team was eliminated from the 2022 MLB postseason. The superstar slugger is in the final year of his contract and if he leaves the Bronx and takes his talents elsewhere, it will surely shake up the MLB sphere.

Judge spoke with the press about his contract situation after the team's Game 4 loss in the ALCS to the Houston Astros. He stated that neither he nor the Yankees front office have yet to come to an agreement on an extension.

“I’ve been clear about that since I first wore the pinstripes. But we couldn’t get something done before spring training and now I'm a free agent and we’ll see what happens.” Aaron Judge was asked if his goal is still to remain a Yankee as he hits free agency:“I’ve been clear about that since I first wore the pinstripes. But we couldn’t get something done before spring training and now I'm a free agent and we’ll see what happens.” https://t.co/SNU1F1coma

“I’ve been clear about that since I first wore the pinstripes. But we couldn’t get something done before spring training and now I'm a free agent and we’ll see what happens,” Aaron Judge said (via @Yankees Videos on Twitter).

Both parties have remained silent throughout the season. However, earlier in the campaign, Yankees executive Brian Cashman shared that the organization offered Judge a seven-year, $213.5 million contract that can rise to $230 million. The superstar slugger, however, turned this down.

"I want to be a Yankee for life" - Aaron Judge

Before embarking on a historic season, Judge made his intentions clear during the start of the year. The 30-year-old stated that he was disappointed that he and the New York Yankees couldn't come to terms with his contract.

“I’m just disappointed because I’ve been vocal that I want to be a Yankee for life,” Judge said (via @ BryanHoch on Twitter).

The two sides avoided arbitration during the middle part of the regular season that amounted to $19 million. It is uncertain if it was Judge's terms on his contract or the front office being cautious of the injury-prone superstar that got in the way of negotiations.

One thing is for sure though. Whichever direction Judge chooses to go will have a huge impact not only on him but also on the New York Yankees organization and the league as a whole.

