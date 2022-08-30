"We'd be nothing without Danny Jansen" "Our #9 hitter is #1 tonight, great game Jano!" - Toronto Blue Jays fans celebrate team's come-from-behind extra innings win against the Chicago Cubs

The Toronto Blue Jays left it late, but were able to walk it off against the Chicago Cubs in extra innings. The Jays—who were just unceremoniously swept by the ailing Los Angeles Angels—bounced back in grand fashion during tonight's game.

The Blue Jays fell behind early. Chicago was able to establish a 2-0 lead by the fourth inning and they doubled two innings later. Starter Luis Berrios surrendered four runs on ten hits in 5 2/3 innings of work.

The good thing, however, is that Toronto managed to hold on and tie things up by the end of the eighth. This was triggered by Danny Jansen's three-run home run and Matt Chapman's RBI single.

Alejandro Kirk Enjoyer @backgoesupton @BlueJays This will be known as “The Danny Jansen Game” and will lead our run to the World Series @BlueJays This will be known as “The Danny Jansen Game” and will lead our run to the World Series

Dave Henry @DaveHnotfunny @BlueJays An EXTREMELY well earned spotlight on Danny Jansen! That guy Mr Solid behind the plate and a win with his stick is ice bucket worthy!! @BlueJays An EXTREMELY well earned spotlight on Danny Jansen! That guy Mr Solid behind the plate and a win with his stick is ice bucket worthy!!

That wouldn't be the last of Danny Jansen's heroics for the night, though. The back-up catcher won the game in the 11th with a single to left that drove home Matt Chapman. Jansen finished the game with a home run and four RBIs for the Toronto Blue Jays.

Sports365 @Sportnews365247 @BlueJays Feels good to post this. Now let’s get hot and get on a win streak. @BlueJays Feels good to post this. Now let’s get hot and get on a win streak. https://t.co/YeKM9msMe8

It was certainly a much-needed win and morale boost for the Blue Jays, who are contending for a playoff spot. With the victory, Toronto clinched their 69th win of the season and temporarily claimed the final American League Wild Card spot.

Yimi Garcia was awarded the win. The loss was credited to Mark Leter Jr. Chicago, meanwhile, lost their third straight game and fell to 55-74.

Toronto Blue Jays' inconsistency problems

When the preseason rankings were published, the Blue Jays were treated as one of the most fundamentally equipped teams in the American League. With the playoffs looming, however, the team looks like they lack the identity and consistency to make it deep into the postseason.

Skitchen @Skitchen3 @BlueJays How long are we going to accept this devastating trend? Our impact guys are still first pitch swinging ineffectively. The ship is sinking. If they don't correct this. Goodbye playoffs! We'll fall one short again. There's nothing to celebrate tonight but survival. 🤢🤮 @BlueJays How long are we going to accept this devastating trend? Our impact guys are still first pitch swinging ineffectively. The ship is sinking. If they don't correct this. Goodbye playoffs! We'll fall one short again. There's nothing to celebrate tonight but survival. 🤢🤮

Cristian @Cristia99093266 @BlueJays I was so scared, I thought he’d be out by a mile @BlueJays I was so scared, I thought he’d be out by a mile 😂

Dismissing skipper Charlie Montoyo was a change the front office hoped would fix the problem. However, there are other lingering issues with the squad.

Hunter @RebelliousW0LF



Defence was WAY BETTER now the hitting has to come back. We can’t be streaky anymore, gotta find the groove! @BlueJays USE THIS TO BUILD IT BACK UPDefence was WAY BETTER now the hitting has to come back. We can’t be streaky anymore, gotta find the groove! @BlueJays USE THIS TO BUILD IT BACK UPDefence was WAY BETTER now the hitting has to come back. We can’t be streaky anymore, gotta find the groove!

Inconsistency in both batting and pitching has hurt their chances of taking easy wins from more inferior opponents. The upside in the game against the Cubs was that the Toronto Blue Jays showed more grit on defense.

As of now, the team has to build from this solid victory and hopefully see their bats heat up as fall approaches.

Edited by Gaelin Leif