"We'd be nothing without Danny Jansen" "Our #9 hitter is #1 tonight, great game Jano!" - Toronto Blue Jays fans celebrate team's come-from-behind extra innings win against the Chicago Cubs

The Toronto Blue Jays left it late, but were able to walk it off against the Chicago Cubs in extra innings. The Jays—who were just unceremoniously swept by the ailing Los Angeles Angels—bounced back in grand fashion during tonight's game.
The Blue Jays fell behind early. Chicago was able to establish a 2-0 lead by the fourth inning and they doubled two innings later. Starter Luis Berrios surrendered four runs on ten hits in 5 2/3 innings of work.
The good thing, however, is that Toronto managed to hold on and tie things up by the end of the eighth. This was triggered by Danny Jansen's three-run home run and Matt Chapman's RBI single.
That wouldn't be the last of Danny Jansen's heroics for the night, though. The back-up catcher won the game in the 11th with a single to left that drove home Matt Chapman. Jansen finished the game with a home run and four RBIs for the Toronto Blue Jays.
It was certainly a much-needed win and morale boost for the Blue Jays, who are contending for a playoff spot. With the victory, Toronto clinched their 69th win of the season and temporarily claimed the final American League Wild Card spot.
Yimi Garcia was awarded the win. The loss was credited to Mark Leter Jr. Chicago, meanwhile, lost their third straight game and fell to 55-74.
Toronto Blue Jays' inconsistency problems
When the preseason rankings were published, the Blue Jays were treated as one of the most fundamentally equipped teams in the American League. With the playoffs looming, however, the team looks like they lack the identity and consistency to make it deep into the postseason.
Dismissing skipper Charlie Montoyo was a change the front office hoped would fix the problem. However, there are other lingering issues with the squad.
Inconsistency in both batting and pitching has hurt their chances of taking easy wins from more inferior opponents. The upside in the game against the Cubs was that the Toronto Blue Jays showed more grit on defense.
As of now, the team has to build from this solid victory and hopefully see their bats heat up as fall approaches.