"We dodged a bullet" - Dodgers skipper fuels optimism around Tyler Glasnow’s rotation return

Tyler Glasnow was scheduled to start Friday's game against the Baltimore Orioles, but was scratched late due to back tightness. The Dodgers named Shohei Ohtani as the emergency starter.
Manager Dave Roberts confirmed the development noting that the update regarding his back came in time and might have avoided aggravating the injury had he taken the mound with a poor injury.
According to Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic, the right-handed pitcher flew back to LA from Baltimore on Saturday to visit team doctors. Roberts provided a promising update, saying:
"Nothing came of it, so think we dodged a bullet. He was playing catch today. So we expect to pencil him in soon."
In another update from Jack Harris of the LA Times, Roberts reportedly said:
"We dodged a bullet"
For now, Glasnow remains on a day-to-day status. The club will be monitoring his recovery before slotting him back into the rotation. That could come as early as next week.
Tyler Glasnow's previous injury troubles this year
Tyler Glasnow has only pitched 68.2 innings across 14 starts in 2025, compiling an ERA of 3.41 with 81 strikeouts against 32 walks. He was placed on the injured list on April 28 due to right shoulder inflammation. He was subsequently moved to the 60-day IL on May 31.
The rehab didn't start well with Dave Roberts expressing frustration that Glasnow's body was "not responding" well to treatment, delaying his return.
"I say this speaking for him, I know he's just as frustrated as we all are, as far as the process over the last, since we've had him," Roberts said in June. "It just hasn't been linear as far as getting him back, and he wants to get back and help. Threw his one 'pen and then [his] body didn't respond, and so we're trying to figure out when we can ramp him back up."
Before being activated from the IL on July 9, Glasnow made at least two rehab starts in Triple-A. Even last season, due to shoulder inflammation, Glasnow missed the postseason run, where the Dodgers won the World Series. That's why the club is taking a cautious approach before sliding him back into the rotation.