"We don’t want them to be defined by their dad’s name" - When Derek Jeter's wife Hannah opened up about raising kids away from ex-Yankee's fame

New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter was a household name during his tenure in the majors. The unanimously selected Hall of Famer won five World Series titles on top of other accolades. However, his wife Hannah, who is also a former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model, never let his fame impact the childhood of their four kids.

Jeter and Hannah tied the knot in July 2016 in Napa Valley. The couple are parents to three daughters Bella Raine (born Aug. 17, 2017), Story Grey (Jan. 31, 2019) and River Rose (Dec. 2, 2021) and one son Kaius (May 2023).

Both Jeter and Hannah have tried to give their kids a normal life far from the celebrity status of the couple. Talking about the same, Hannah spoke about raising their kids in her article for the Players Tribune in February 2017.

"We want our kids’ lives to be as 'normal' as possible," Hannah wrote. "They’re going to be born into such an extraordinary situation. They’re going to have to be some strong little people.

"We don’t want them to be defined by their dad’s name — for them, we want him to just be 'Dad.' That will be the piece of him they’ll have that the rest of the world doesn’t. It will be special, and it will be theirs."

The only regret Hannah has for her kids is that they would never be able to experience what their dad did for millions of baseball fans. Yeah sure, they can watch "videos, and photos, and memorabilia" from the vault but nothing would match to see it in real time.

"I already can’t wait to show them footage of that last night at the Stadium," she added. "But I know it won’t be quite the same. I’ll tell them myself: You had to be there."

Derek Jeter's wife Hannah shares which qualities she wants her kids to take after from each of the couple

Both Derek Jeter and Hannah have some qualities which she hopes gets translated into her kids.

"I hope they’ll be honest like their father," she wrote in the same article. "I hope they’ll be stubborn like me. I hope that they know what they want and won’t settle for less."

Another quality Hannah wants her kids to have is to be grateful for everything they have at hand. She wants to raise her kids to be caring, helping and most importantly giving back to society.

