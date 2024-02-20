"We have everything that we need" - Juan Soto certain about Yankees' World Series chances with the current roster

New York Yankees outfielder Juan Soto appears to be confident about his team’s performance in the 2024 season. In an interview, Soto was asked about whether there is enough talent on the team to win the World Series.

The 25-year-old showed confidence in his team’s bullpen, stating that they have everything they need to win the upcoming season.

“I mean, you tell me, if you see the lineup, you see that our bullpen, starters, everything like, we have everything that we need,” said Juan Soto. “And besides the talent organization we are, It’s just amazing. It's incredible. And we're more than excited to start this season.”

According to Brendan Kuty and Chris Kirschner of The Athletic, the Yankees had a good offseason with their roster better now than it was four months ago when their season ended.

The team has made significant improvements this offseason but they can further strengthen their starting pitching by adding another top starter. They pursued Yoshinobu Yamamoto but were unable to sign him and he was eventually signed by the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Although the Yankees’ offseason wasn’t as impressive as the Dodgers, they have achieved most of their objectives so far. There is still some room for improvement for the Yankees which they can fill by signing available free agents on the market.

Yankees appear to be serious about Blake Snell

The Yankees still seem to be interested in left-hander Blake Snell. The lefty was offered a deal worth $150 million for six years by the team in January but he didn’t accept it.

According to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com, the franchise has another offer on the table for the southpaw while also stating that the Los Angeles Angels and San Francisco Giants are still possible options for the NL Cy Young winner.

The Yankees have made an offer to the left-hander with no opt-out clauses, as per a report by Brendan Kuty and Chris Kirschner of The Athletic. The current offer from the team isn’t clear, but it probably isn’t a short term deal with a high average annual value, as the report suggested that they might not be able to afford such a deal due to their competitive balance tax status.

