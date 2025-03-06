"We expect big things of Cam Smith" - Astros assistant GM reveals major plans for No. 1 prospect ahead of MLB 2025 season

The Houston Astros made a number of significant acquisitions this offseason, including a notable prospect in the shape of Cam Smith. Even though the Houston Astros have a roster built to contend for the postseason yet again this upcoming season, by landing Smith, the club has also added a significant piece for the future.

The Houston Astros made a pro-active yet difficult decision to trade away superstar outfielder Kyle Tucker, who is slated to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season, instead of risk losing him for nothing. The club sent Kyle Tucker to the Chicago Cubs in exchange for Isaac Paredes, Hayden Wesneski, and the aforementioned Cam Smith.

While Paredes and Wesneski should be able to contribute immediately for the team, the major piece of the Kyle Tucker deal was Smith, someone that Astros' assistant GM Gavin Dickey has high hopes for. Dickey sat down for an interview with SportsRadio 610 to discuss a number of topics, including sharing insight on the team's top prospect.

"The first thing that stands out is, aside from his physical abilities, he's physically imposing. He’s tooled up, but it's a combination of tools and skill. There's aptitude, but then the makeup is just off the charts," Dickey said of Smith.

Smith, who was selected with the 14th overall pick in the 2024 MLB Draft by the Chicago Cubs, was a standout hitter for the Florida State Seminoles. The versatile Smith has impressed with his ability to rack up hits throughout his career, and the home run numbers might take a jump as he gets physically stronger. Despite only being 22-years-old, Dickey praised his leadership abilities.

"It’s rare to have a player that has the ability to raise the floor of players around him, and he does that without knowing that he does it, so we expect big things out of Cam. He's very mature," Dickey continued.

It remains unclear if Cam Smith will secure a spot on the Houston Astros' Opening Day roster

There is no denying Smith's talent, however, whether or not he can crack Houston's Opening Day roster is going to be one of the biggest questions surrounding the club as the season approaches. Cam Smith has been tremendous so far in Spring Training, making a case for his inclusion on the MLB roster.

"We're undecided about where we're going to start him this year," Dickey said of the team's plans with Smith.

Even though Smith has only had 7 at-bats this spring, he has done the most he possibly could with them. So far through Spring Training, Cam Smith has posted a .571 batting average with 2 home runs, 6 RBIs, and a whopping 2.441 OPS. It will be interesting to see if the team sends him down to the minors to continue his development or give him a shot sooner rather than later.

