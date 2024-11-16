Everyone's eyes are on the Juan Soto free agency rumors as fans are excited to see which team signs the star outfielder. With as many as seven teams interested in luring the 26-year-old, Soto's free agency is set to eclipse previous contract standards.

On the MLB Network's All-MLB Show where the season's top players for the First and Second All-MLB Team were released, Soto was presented to the First Team as an outfielder. During the show, panelists Greg Amsinger, Harold Reynolds and Chris Young discussed his free agency.

Per Young, because of the money involved in the deal, teams that don't sign Soto will not miss out as they can invest that amount elsewhere in order to build a more complete team.

"If you miss out on Soto, you are telling your fan base we have this money to spend. So you can get Soto or you can probably go and get five players. There's different directions this can go so I am curious to see how this plays out."

This prompted Amsinger to state Soto is the last available player who has potential and youth. Players like Bobby Witt Jr. and Julio Rodriguez have been locked up by the Kansas City Royals and Seattle Mariners respectively, leaving Soto's free agency as the most exciting for the near future.

"With guys like Julio Rodriguez and Bobby Witt Jr. locked up we aren't going to see a free agent of this magnitude for a while."

Red Sox and Blue Jays have 'impressive' talks with Juan Soto

Juan Soto's free agency is fully underway as the Toronto Blue Jays and Boston Red Sox became the first teams to contact him and agent Scott Boras. Both AL East teams had "impressive" meetings, per insider Jon Heyman, but there are other teams lined up to present their numbers to the outfielder.

The biggest fish in the market, the New York Mets and New York Yankees, are next in line to speak to Soto.

