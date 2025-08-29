  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • "We are going to win the World Series" - Yankees infielder drops bold prediction after matching Alex Rodriguez's record

"We are going to win the World Series" - Yankees infielder drops bold prediction after matching Alex Rodriguez's record

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Aug 29, 2025 05:55 GMT
MLB: Washington Nationals at New York Yankees - Source: Imagn
Yankees infielder drops bold prediction after matching Alex Rodriguez's record - Source: Imagn

After three consecutive defeats against the Boston Red Sox, the New York Yankees' unbeaten streak extended to five games after Thursday's 10-4 win against the Chicago White Sox.

Ad

The Bronx Bombers' winning run has been on the back of infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr.'s hot streak at the plate. The All-Star slugger smashed a solo home run on Thursday to make it four home runs in five games, and eight in August.

Chisholm also stole a base for a second consecutive game to take his tally to 10 steals for the month. He joined MLB legend Alex Rodriguez and former All-Star infielder Alfonso Soriano as the only other Yankees players with more than eight homers and eight steals in a month.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Following his record-setting game, Chisholm made a bold statement, saying he is not going to be content with just securing a wild-card spot, per The Athletic’s Chris Kirschner.

“We want to win the division. We don’t just want to get to the wild-card spot," Chisholm said. "We’re out here playing our best baseball right now. I feel like this is good momentum we’re going into the rest of the season [with]. We’re never satisfied with second place.
Ad
"We just lost the World Series last year. That’s second place, and we still weren’t satisfied. I don’t think we’re going to be satisfied coming in second or third in the division. That would be even more upsetting than losing the World Series. Right now, we’re going to go out there and win (the division) and then we’re going to go win the World Series.”
Ad

The Yankees are in pursuit of an AL Wild Card spot and are hot on the Red Sox's trail, (0.5-games behind) despite dropping the four-game series against the division rivals last week.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. hot streak for Yankees propels infielder to career-best numbers

Despite missing almost a month of action due to injury, Jazz Chisholm Jr. is having the best year of his career. He has 26 homers and 24 steals with 66 RBIs, 63 runs scored and is slashing .242/.338/.495 in 102 games.

He reached a career-high after his two-run shot against the Washington Nationals on Monday, bringing his 25th home run of the season.

About the author
Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.

Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.

While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.

Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.

When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications