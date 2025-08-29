"We are going to win the World Series" - Yankees infielder drops bold prediction after matching Alex Rodriguez's record

After three consecutive defeats against the Boston Red Sox, the New York Yankees' unbeaten streak extended to five games after Thursday's 10-4 win against the Chicago White Sox.The Bronx Bombers' winning run has been on the back of infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr.'s hot streak at the plate. The All-Star slugger smashed a solo home run on Thursday to make it four home runs in five games, and eight in August.Chisholm also stole a base for a second consecutive game to take his tally to 10 steals for the month. He joined MLB legend Alex Rodriguez and former All-Star infielder Alfonso Soriano as the only other Yankees players with more than eight homers and eight steals in a month.Following his record-setting game, Chisholm made a bold statement, saying he is not going to be content with just securing a wild-card spot, per The Athletic’s Chris Kirschner.“We want to win the division. We don’t just want to get to the wild-card spot,&quot; Chisholm said. &quot;We’re out here playing our best baseball right now. I feel like this is good momentum we’re going into the rest of the season [with]. We’re never satisfied with second place.&quot;We just lost the World Series last year. That’s second place, and we still weren’t satisfied. I don’t think we’re going to be satisfied coming in second or third in the division. That would be even more upsetting than losing the World Series. Right now, we’re going to go out there and win (the division) and then we’re going to go win the World Series.”The Yankees are in pursuit of an AL Wild Card spot and are hot on the Red Sox's trail, (0.5-games behind) despite dropping the four-game series against the division rivals last week.Jazz Chisholm Jr. hot streak for Yankees propels infielder to career-best numbersDespite missing almost a month of action due to injury, Jazz Chisholm Jr. is having the best year of his career. He has 26 homers and 24 steals with 66 RBIs, 63 runs scored and is slashing .242/.338/.495 in 102 games.He reached a career-high after his two-run shot against the Washington Nationals on Monday, bringing his 25th home run of the season.