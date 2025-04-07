“We Got Shiesty Judge Before GTA 6” – Yankees fans go wild over Aaron Judge’s balaclava-clad appearance in 38° showdown

It has been a tremendous start to the 2025 season for reigning American League MVP Aaron Judge. The six-time All-Star has been simply crushing the ball at the plate and looks poised to make a serious run at his own AL home run record if he can remain healthy and locked in at the plate for the New York Yankees this season.

The 32-year-old outfielder has appeared in 10 games so far this season for the New York Yankees, yet he has already managed to clobber 6 home runs, leading Major League Baseball. As one of the face of the game, Aaron Judge has become must-watch television thanks to his ability to impact that game in a major way every time he walks up to the plate.

On Monday, the New York Yankees made their way to Detroit for a showdown with the Tigers. While fans were excited to see the pair of teams battle it out, it was not an ideal day for baseball, as temperatures hit 38° F, forcing several players, including Aaron Judge to layer up in order to stay warm, something that caught the attention of fans on social media, comparing the slugger to rapper Pooh Shiesty.

"We got Shiesty Judge before GTA 6" - One fan posted online.

"Asking for a friend, where can we buy the Yankees Shiesty?" - Another fan shared.

While references of Aaron Judge wearing a Pooh Shiesty mask were made all over social media, this was not the only thing that fans mentioned when they saw him donning a balaclava against the Detroit Tigers. Some fans pointed out the resemblance to a ninja, the Winter Solider, and even Bane from the hit film, the Dark Knight Rises.

"Hopefully Boone has the code to continue activating the Winter Soldier" - One fan shared.

Aaron Judge is the heavy betting favorite to win the AL MVP in 2025

Coming into the 2025 season, there was room for debate about which player could be named the AL MVP. Even though Judge has been a monster at the plate for the past few seasons, there was a growing sense that Kansas City Royals star Bobby Witt Jr. could be a serious contender to win the award.

That being said, Judge's early-season production has him as the clear frontrunner for the award according to popular betting site FanDuel. As of Monday, April 7, Judge sits as the heavy favorite to win his 3rd MVP, sitting at -175 to win it, while Bobby Witt Jr. has the 2nd best odds on the site, sitting at +500.

About the author Lyndon Suvanto Lyndon is a Journalist covering Major League Baseball at Sportskeeda. An international handball player with Team Canada, Lyndon has traveled across the globe representing club and country. He also completed his studies at NAIT (Northern Alberta Institute of Technology) and Universite de Poitiers.



Author of the book "The Great Baseball Road Trip," Lyndon was able to combine his three favorite things: writing, sports, and travel! In the book he traveled across the USA for 66 days, visiting all 30 MLB stadiums, and creating one life-changing experience.



A Blue Jays fan, one of his favorite memories came during the 2015 ALDS when Jose Bautista hit his now-iconic bat-flip home run off the Rangers. Know More