"We gotta get there this year" - Mike Trout opens up about his injury last season and expectations of a trip to the playoffs in 2022

Mike Trout and the Los Angeles Angels are hungry and eager to reach the postseason this year. In a sit-down with Ken Rosenthal of Fox Sports: MLB, Trout discusses how his injury last year hindered the Los Angeles Angels' success in the 2021 season.

"We gotta get there this year." @Mike Trout, via @ FOX Sports: MLB

The Los Angeles Angels have only made the MLB postseason once since Trout has been in the big leagues. That lone appearance in 2014 saw the Angels get swept in three games by the Kansas City Royals, who went on to reach the World Series that year only to lose to the San Fransisco Giants in 7. Since then, Trout and the Angels have finished under .500 in every season but one.

Mike Trout optimistic about the 2022 Angels

In the interview, Mike Trout was asked about the injury that sidelined him for much of last season. When asked about how he is feeling now, Trout said, "I feel 100%... My body is the best it's felt in a while." He went on to talk about how since he is getting older, he has to pay more attention to how his body feels so that he can stay on the field and play every day. Trout discusses how not playing in 2021 really took a toll on him mentally, and that he is more than glad to be healthy this season.

When asked about the 2022 Angels as a team, Trout had only positive things to say about his squad. "I think we've got a great group of guys," Trout said in the interview. He then gave major praise to the new arms in the Angels bullpen and the new arms in the rotation such as Noah Syndergaard. He believes that as long as everyone stays healthy, only good things will come this season.

Tampa Bay Rays v Los Angeles Angels

Mike Trout was also asked about his leadership role on the Angels. They discussed that since now that longtime MLB veteran Albert Pujols is gone, is it time for Trout to take that role as the team leader? Trout believes that he is up to the task, and he is ready to speak up more.

With an offensive core of Mike Trout, Anthony Rendon, two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani, and breakout player Taylor Ward, the Angels have one of the best MLB offenses so far, being second in the league in team OPS. On the mound, they have Noah Syndergaard, Pablo Sandoval, Reid Detmers — who just threw a no-hitter — and, of course, Ohtani. The Angels are currently fighting with the Astros for first in the American League West with a 24-15 record. If the entire team can stay healthy for the remainder of the year, it is more than likely that the Angels will be playing in October.

"Mike Trout crushed this" @ ESPN

The Angels are expected to play the Texas Rangers May 18 at 7:05 p.m. EDT, where they look to bounce back from back-to-back losses against Texas.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt