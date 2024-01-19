"We are so happy to have you with us" - Rays star Jonathan Aranda, wife Milka, introduce baby daughter as couple embrace parenthood

Tampa Bay Rays up-and-coming superstar DH Jonathan Aranda and his wife Milka introduced their firstborn to the entire world by sharing a post on Instagram. Aranda has been enjoying life in Florida, and his efforts could be seen in the recently concluded MLB season.

"Welcome to the world Regina, we are very happy to have you with us, we love you with all our hearts. Thank you all for your prayers for our family"

When he tied the knot with Milka Medranoa, Aranda had been in a relationship with her for over a year.

They share precious moments of their lives on social media, on which they are both very active. As per Milka's Instagram profile, she works as a cosmetologist and enjoys watching Aranda play the game.

Baby Regina

Jonathan Aranda hopes to make a splash next season

Jonathan Aranda improved his batting average during a nine-game stretch last season, going from .267 to .321. After four matches, it had reached .340. The Rays were impressed with the 25-year-old's form, as he went .547 (29 for 53) with three home runs and eight doubles in his last 13 games.

The Rays put on a show during the early parts of the 2023 season, as they powered through almost every team for over a month at a stretch. While injuries and inconsistency struck, Tampa Bay will be optimistic in 2024. The Rays will be hoping for more from Aranda in 2024 and he will look to play a big role for the team in the upcoming season.

The loss of star pitcher Tyler Glasnow to the Los Angeles Dodgers will doubtless be felt, but if the Rays can continue to develop their young players, they could be a surprise package in the 2024 season.

The hope is that Jonathan Aranda can continue to improve and make an impact in the upcoming campaign and at 25, this is his time to shine.

