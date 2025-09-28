'We just couldn't cheat enough' - Fans lash out after Carlos Correa pens emotional note on Astros’ failed playoffs bid

The Houston Astros' postseason streak ended on Saturday after the team failed to make the playoffs for the first time since 2016. The Astros were eliminated from postseason contention after the Cleveland Guardians walked off the Texas Rangers in their penultimate game of the regular season.
All-Star infielder Carlos Correa, who reunited with the team at the trade deadline after a trade from the Minnesota Twins, apologized to the fans after the 6-1 win against the Los Angeles Angels.
"I want to apologize to the fans in Houston for falling short," Correa said. "It's not what they're accustomed to. They're used to watching playoff baseball and they look forward to that every single year. It's a beautiful time of the year in Houston.
"We were not able to accomplish that this year, but we promise our fans in Houston this offseason is going to be one of a lot of hard work. We're all going to get better. Next year will be one to remember."
However, fans didn't buy Correa's apology on social media.
"You're used to watching us cheat our way into the playoffs. Well, this year we just couldn't cheat enough to make it."
"He is NOT the one who should be apologizing."
"Yeah everyone but Astros fans knew this would happen. Wack ass team. Can’t cheat forever."
Some fans praised Correa for taking the onus after the team's collapse in the second half of the season.
"Well said by Correa team leader!!"
"He is NOT the one who should be apologizing 😂"
"That’s a leader! Thank you Carlos. Rest up, heal up, see you next year."
The Astros lead the AL West by seven games at the start of July and strengthened the roster by bringing back Carlos Correa at the trade deadline amid several infield injuries.