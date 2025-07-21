"We just gotta move on” - Ketel Marte maintains positive outlook amid $400,000 theft at home during All-Star Game

It has been a tough few weeks for Arizona Diamondbacks slugger Ketel Marte. The Diamondbacks infielder received frustrating news of a burglary at his Scottsdale home during the All-Star break.

Ad

Earlier this week, local authorities reported that Marte's house in Atlanta was burglarized while the Diamondbacks star was in a hotel in Atlanta for the All-Star Game at Truist Park.

Following Sunday's series finale against the St. Louis Cardinals, Marte said burglars took $400,000 worth of items from his house, but he is trying to stay positive.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“Not good to know you lose around $400,000,” Marte said after the game against the St. Louis Cardinals, “but you just gotta move on.”

Ad

Trending

Marte didn't feature in the three-game series against the Cardinals and was only available from the bench on Sunday. However, he is feeling better after returning to the clubhouse.

"Happy to be back here to continue doing my job and face what happened," Marte said. "It was a difficult situation, but we've come back here to start over after what happened. It doesn't feel good. The whole world knows what happened, but these things will get taken care of."

Ad

Ketel Marte acknowledged support from Diamondbacks after burglary

Following the news of the burglary, Marte was placed on the restricted list, missing the first two games against the Cardinals. He was activated for Sunday's finale but didn't feature in the lineup.

“He’s dealing with a personal issue, so he asked for some time off, time away, just to get grounded and get himself back to where he can come back here and play and be a force for us.” Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo had said on Friday.

Ketel Marte thanked the support from Lovullo and general manager Mike Hazen during the tough stretch and said he will be returning to the lineup on Monday. Marte said he will be the designated hitter for the team against the Houston Astros.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Chaitanya Prakash Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.



Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.



While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.



Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.



When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general. Know More