"We just gotta move on” - Ketel Marte maintains positive outlook amid $400,000 theft at home during All-Star Game

It has been a tough few weeks for Arizona Diamondbacks slugger Ketel Marte. The Diamondbacks infielder received frustrating news of a burglary at his Scottsdale home during the All-Star break.
Earlier this week, local authorities reported that Marte's house in Atlanta was burglarized while the Diamondbacks star was in a hotel in Atlanta for the All-Star Game at Truist Park.
Following Sunday's series finale against the St. Louis Cardinals, Marte said burglars took $400,000 worth of items from his house, but he is trying to stay positive.
“Not good to know you lose around $400,000,” Marte said after the game against the St. Louis Cardinals, “but you just gotta move on.”
Marte didn't feature in the three-game series against the Cardinals and was only available from the bench on Sunday. However, he is feeling better after returning to the clubhouse.
"Happy to be back here to continue doing my job and face what happened," Marte said. "It was a difficult situation, but we've come back here to start over after what happened. It doesn't feel good. The whole world knows what happened, but these things will get taken care of."
Ketel Marte acknowledged support from Diamondbacks after burglary
Following the news of the burglary, Marte was placed on the restricted list, missing the first two games against the Cardinals. He was activated for Sunday's finale but didn't feature in the lineup.
“He’s dealing with a personal issue, so he asked for some time off, time away, just to get grounded and get himself back to where he can come back here and play and be a force for us.” Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo had said on Friday.
Ketel Marte thanked the support from Lovullo and general manager Mike Hazen during the tough stretch and said he will be returning to the lineup on Monday. Marte said he will be the designated hitter for the team against the Houston Astros.