"We just hope everyone can move past it and heal quickly" - Royals manager Matt Quatraro responds to Kansas City's Super Bowl rally tragedy

Although the outcomes for the Kansas City Royals and the Kansas City Chiefs of the NFL could not have been more divergent this year, both teams represent the same city. In response to a truly shocking tragedy that befell KC recently, the Royals manager has spoken out.

During the Kansas City Chiefs' parade to celebrate their win at Super Bowl LVIII on February 14, a shooting occurred on the west side of Union Station in downtown KC. As the day of jubilation turned to one of horror within minutes, the gunman struck 22 people, killing one and injuring the rest.

"As residents of Kansas City grieve and express outrage after a shooting during a victory parade for the Chiefs, new details are emerging about what might have started the gunfire. @JesseKirchNews reports" - TODAY

Although the culprit has not yet been identified, two individuals are currently in custody. Taylor Swift, who is dating Kansas City Chiefs' tight end Travis Kelce, donated $100,000 to a GoFundMe set up by the family of Lisa Lopez-Galvan, who lost her life in the horrific episode.

Speaking from their spring training facility in Surprise, Arizona, Kansas City Royals manager Matt Quatraro weighed in on the events. Quatraro, who made his managerial debut in 2023 offered some heartfelt words to the victims of the attack, saying:

“You know, those tragic events really hit deeply here with the Royals. For those of us that live in the community, even more so. We really want to send our heartfelt thoughts out to those who are affected, especially the families, especially for the family of Lisa Lopez-Galvan and her brother, who the Royals have worked really closely with. And we just hope everyone can move past it and heal quickly.”

Though the Royals finished with the second-worst record in the AL last season behind the Oakland Athletics, that was not the focal point for Quatraro. Right now, he and many others are looking to be beacons of support as Kansas City goes through this profoundly difficult time in the wake of a celebration.

Kansas City left reeling from emotional roller coaster ride

From an overtime Super Bowl win to a scene wherein 11 children were injured, the people of Kansas City have had a week of turmoil. Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr., who signed a record-breaking extension earlier this month, also shared his thoughts on the incident.

“Just terrible,” Witt said of the mass shooting. “We are out here in Arizona playing baseball, but back at home, that’s going on. It hit our hearts out here. Definitely praying for the families that attended.”

