On Sunday June 4, Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees pulled off one of the most captivating outfield snags of the season. According to Statcast, the left fielder travelled 79 feet in under 5 seconds to rob LA Dodgers slugger JD Martinez of extra bases.

After snagging the flyball, the 6-foot-7 Yankees captain slammed through an outfield gate in right field at Dodger Stadium. Although Aaron Judge originally looked alright, it was subsequently revealed that the AL home run leader had broken his big toe.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ AARON JUDGE MAKES THE CATCH AND ALMOST TAKES THE DOOR WITH HIM AARON JUDGE MAKES THE CATCH AND ALMOST TAKES THE DOOR WITH HIM https://t.co/EBfdNI8zx4

"AARON JUDGE MAKES THE CATCH AND ALMOST TAKES THE DOOR WITH HIM" - Talkin' Baseball

Upon hearing the news of Aaron Judge's injury, New York Yankees fans were initially assured that their captain would be back in fewer than two weeks. However, after a Freudian slip from manager Aaron Boone, wherein he referred to the timeframe using "weeks", fans are beginning to worry.

"Interesting how Boone said “in the coming weeks” re: Judge’s injury, then corrected himself to say “days”" - Bryan Hoch

With 19 home runs on the season, Judge is following up his record-setting 2022 campaign with another strong showing. In addition to leading the AL in dingers, he also lays claim to the best SLG and OPS.

Leo @Leoj__26 @BryanHoch Stop giving me false hope Bryan @BryanHoch Stop giving me false hope Bryan

With a record of 36-26, the Yankees now find themselves in third place in their division, 7.5 games behind the Tampa Bay Rays. With Judge having been such a pivotal part of his team's 19-10 record in the month of May, things could get bad quickly if Judge needs to take an extended absence.

hmmmm @Rickymartello04 @BryanHoch When judge comes back that’ll be cashmans big deadline acquisition instead of making the big move to improve this first round exit team @BryanHoch When judge comes back that’ll be cashmans big deadline acquisition instead of making the big move to improve this first round exit team

DrunkAngryYankeesFan @TheDrunkNYYFan @BryanHoch Turf toe realistically is 6+ weeks. That’s why he said that I’m sure. Yankees being mysterious per usual. @BryanHoch Turf toe realistically is 6+ weeks. That’s why he said that I’m sure. Yankees being mysterious per usual.

Yankees fans feel as though their team has not been honest with them regarding injuries this season. Carlos Rodon, who finished high in NL Cy Young voting last season as a member of the San Francisco Giants, was originally slated to miss the first few weeks of the season with forearm issues. Over two months into the season, Rodon has yet to make an appearance for the team.

Steve Pouley @sphspirit out of a baseball. They also are slow to heal. @BryanHoch We all know the IL song and dance. It won't be days. it won't be weeks. It will be setbacks and updates until 'hopefully this season'. Big toes are rather crucial, especially to big guys who run a lot and beat theout of a baseball. They also are slow to heal. @BryanHoch We all know the IL song and dance. It won't be days. it won't be weeks. It will be setbacks and updates until 'hopefully this season'. Big toes are rather crucial, especially to big guys who run a lot and beat the 💩out of a baseball. They also are slow to heal.

Additionally, pitcher Frankie Montas is expected to undergo shoulder surgery that will sideline him for the season. Yankees GM Brian Cashman took a serious amount of heat from fans after Montas revealed that he was dealing with shoulder trouble at the time of his acquisition from the Oakland Athletics at last year's deadline. Fans are hoping and praying that Aaron Judge's fate does not mimick those of the afforementioned pitchers.

Yankees will need to find a way to compete without Aaron Judge

With the average broken toe recovery time running from 4 to 6 weeks, it looks incredibly unlikely that Judge will be back in the next ten days. While his absence will hurt the team, perhaps this is one of the best chances they will have to prove, as a team, that they are more than their superstar captain.

