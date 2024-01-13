"We don't know yet" - Andrew Friedman still unsure about how the Dodgers are going to manage Walker Buehler's 2024 workload

As the Los Angeles Dodgers gear up for the 2024 MLB season, the return of right-hander Walker Buehler is a focal point. Buehler, one of baseball’s best starting pitchers, missed the entire 2023 season recovering from surgery on his right elbow and flexor tendon. Now, the Dodgers face the challenge of managing his workload for the upcoming season.

Expand Tweet

Dodgers president of baseball operations, Andrew Friedman, revealed on MLB Network Radio that the team is still deciding how to handle Buehler’s workload.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"We don’t know yet. Still really confident that he’s going to be a big part of what we do this year.”

The options on the table include delaying the start of his season or strategically managing his workload throughout the middle months of the baseball calendar.

The primary objective for the LA Dodgers is to ensure Buehler is close to his pre-injury form come October, especially considering his history of clutch performances in big moments. The decision on finding the right balance to keep him fresh for the postseason while avoiding overexertion and potential injury.

Andrew Friedman emphasized the need for prudence in determining Walker Buehler’s workload, acknowledging the challenge of managing a pitcher’s return from a major procedure like Tommy John surgery. He expressed confidence that Buehler will play a substantial role in the team’s performance in 2024 but hasn’t finalized the strategy to achieve this.

Andrew Friedman expressed confidence that Buehler will play a substantial role in the team’s performance in 2024 but hasn’t finalized the strategy to achieve this.

Friedman emphasized Buehler’s competitive spirit and the significance of his return. Having shown glimpses of vintage form durin his late-season comeback in 2023, Buehler’s readiness for the upcoming season is a positive sign. Friedman is optimistic about Buehler’s contribution while acknowledging the need to protect his long-term health.

A look at the Dodgers’ pitching landscape.

With additions like Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Tyler Glasnow fortifying the starting rotation, the Dodgers have the flexibility to carefully manage Buehler’s return. President Friedman hinted at a cautious approach, recognizing that Buehler’s usage might be expanded based on how well his arm responds to the workload.

As the Dodgers navigate this crucial decision, they remain hopeful that Buehler, with his exceptional track record, can reclaim his dominant form and play a pivotal role in their pursuit of success in the 2024 MLB season. The challenge lies in finding the delicate balance between maximizing his impact and preserving his long-term durability.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.