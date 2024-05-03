"We listened to our players and as a result, we are addressing their concerns" - Rob Manfred says the MLB and Nike will make uniform changes for 2025

It has been a disastrous year for the MLB's new Nike uniforms. After debuting during all of the team's training camps, the faults and appearances of the newest pants and jerseys went viral.

Not only did a large section of fans condemn the new looks of the jerseys, but many players who were forced to wear them were also less than impressed.

"A win for America! MLB is planning to go back to old lettering on the jerseys" - @SixPointSports

Following the backlash from fans, players, and the teams themselves, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred and Nike have committed to changing the uniforms for next season.

In a statement regarding the frustrations and concerns with the ongoing jersey saga, Manfred said that the parties involved with manufacturing have listened and will make the necessary changes.

"Player and Club feedback is extremely important to us. Together with Nike, we listened to our players and as a result, we are addressing their concerns," Manfred said of the ongoing situation.

He continued by saying that Nike will "make adjustments" to appease both fans and players.

"Rob Manfred on the uniform adjustments for 2025: “Player and Club feedback is extremely important to us. Together with Nike, we listened to our players and as a result, we are addressing their concerns.” - @JesseRogersESPN

In a memo from the MLBPA sent to the players, it said that the league would be addressing the issues with the Nike jerseys. The message placed the blame solely on Nike, not Fanatics, who took the brunt of the blame.

"Nike was innovating something that didn't need to be innovated," the memo read.

Some of the uniform changes for 2025 have already been announced

There have been many well-documented issues with the MLB's current jerseys and pants.

It has been a disaster for Nike's 2024 uniforms, from smaller names and numbers to the see-through materials. However, there have already been some details regarding some of the changes that will be made heading into the 2025 campaign.

The team kits for next season will feature larger letters on the jerseys, as well as individual pant customization to help players feel more comfortable. Another issue they are looking to address is the issues and discolorization that come when a player sweats throughout the game.

One of the most notable incidents of it occurred with New York Yankees starter Carlos Rodon.

"Omg Carlos Rodón will no longer be going through 6 jerseys a game" - @desireeloyola

