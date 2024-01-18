"We literally laughed about it" - New Yankee Marcus Stroman reveals how he and GM Brian Cashman settled past differences

Marcus Stroman has been the biggest free agent signing for the New York Yankees this offseason. The veteran pitcher agreed to terms with the Bronx Bombers on a two-year, $37,000,000 contract, helping the squad bolster their pitching rotation for the 2024 campaign.

As one of the top starting pitchers remaining on the open market, it made sense for the New York Yankees to pursue the likes of Marcus Stroman. That being said, there were some personal obstacles that general manager Brian Cashman and the front office needed to overcome first.

"Yankees could have been dangerous if they got in. Stanton was unreal in the second-half. Judge was an MVP caliber player all year. Urshela is unreal. Bullpen was pretty filthy all year. In the end, just needed some more quality starting pitcher depth!" - @STR0

Stroman and Cashman were both part of a highly publicized feud as a result of comments dating back to the 2019 trade deadline. After Brian Cashman claimed that Stroman would not be a “difference-maker” for the New York Yankees if they were to acquire, the pitcher used social media as a way to vent.

Fast-forward a few years later, and it appears that the two parties have settled their differences. In a recent interview since joining the club, Stroman said, "We literally laughed about it," referring to the conversation between himself and Cashman prior to signing with the team.

"Marcus Stroman says he and Brian Cashman laughed about their past and got over it quickly" - @TalkinYanks

Marcus Stroman is coming off a solid 2023 campaign with the Chicago Cubs

The 32-year-old veteran is joining the New York Yankees after earning the second All-Star selection of his career. Last season with the Chicago Cubs, Stroman proved wildly valuable to the team, posting a 10-9 record with a 3.95 ERA and 119 strikeouts.

"Marcus Stroman hyped the potential of the #Yankees' rotation a few times. In addition to the usual suspects, he twice singled out Clarke Schmidt as someone who could have a bright future." - @GaryHPhillips

It's worth mentioning that Stroman saw his production dip later in the season. However, he should still provide the Yankees with quality innings this year. He will find himself as a key member of an elite pitching rotation that features Gerrit Cole, Marcus Stroman, Carlos Rodon, Nestor Cortes Jr., and potentially Clarke Schmidt.

