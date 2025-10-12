"We'll keep Cody Bellinger"; "F*** no" - Fans sound off as rumors link Kyle Tucker's free agency to New York Yankees

Kyle Tucker will become an unrestricted free agent after the World Series concludes, making him one of the faces of the 2025-26 free agent class. The Cubs outfielder might have played his last game for the team after they were knocked out of the postseason by the Milwaukee Brewers.

The right fielder has been linked to the New York Yankees, who will have to deal with the free agency of outfielder Cody Bellinger, who is opting out of his contract, and Trent Grisham themselves. The Yankees are firm on bringing back Bellinger in a long-term deal. Here are a few reactions:

"We’ll keep [Bellinger] thank you very much," a fan said.

Sam 😐 @Flaxiomus @eyyankees We’ll keep Belli thank you very much

"F**K NO," a fan exclaimed.

Adian Kaiba (NYY) (CBJ) (NYG) @AdianKaibaNYY @eyyankees FUCK NO

"Why? Rather have Bellinger for 5 and develop Jasson [Dominguez]. Bring up Spencer [Jones]," a fan opined.

Bronxbomma718 @bronxbomma718 @eyyankees Why? Rather have bellinger for 5 and develop Jasson. Bring up Spencer.

"Don’t want any part of him overrated asf we won’t even be in the running for him this organization is cheap anyways," another fan said.

- Galeros @Galeros480940 @eyyankees Don’t want any part of him overrated asf we won’t even be in the running for him this organization is cheap anyways

"That’s fine but he's not much of an upgrade over Bellinger besides yanks got eliminated due to Fried Rodon Gil having bad starts in a row," a fan wrote.

Joseph Quattrocchi @therizzz @eyyankees That’s fine but he's not much of an upgrade over Bellinger besides yanks got eliminated due to Fried Rodon Gil having bad starts in a row.

"Not sure about that. He would cost a fortune. His natural position is right field. They would have to move Judge back to center, which I don't think he would do. And then there is deciding on bringing Bellinger and/or Grisham back. Plus you have Jasson Dominguez & Spencer Jones," a fan gave their opinion.

Elephant2025 @1Elephant2025 @eyyankees Not sure about that. He would cost a fortune. His natural position is right field. They would have to move Judge back to center, which I don't think he would do. And then there is deciding on bringing Bellinger and/or Grisham back. Plus you have Jasson Dominguez &amp; Spencer Jones.

The Chicago Cubs traded Cody Bellinger to the New York Yankees in the offseason to bring in Kyle Tucker via trade from the Houston Astros. Now, both players, on the back of solid performances, are heading towards free agency.

Bellinger finished with a .272 record with 98 RBIs and 29 home runs in the regular season. He rebounded from a significantly worse 2024 season. Tucker spent seven seasons with the Astros, earning three All-Star caps in his last three.

He continued that streak with the Cubs after a superlative first half of the season. Through the end of June, he was batting at a .291 clip with 17 home runs. But a hairline fracture significantly hampered his form at the plate. However, at just age 28, he is expected to be the highest-paid player this winter.

Kyle Tucker opens up about a potential future with the Cubs

After the 3-1 Game 3 loss against the Brewers, Kyle Tucker was questioned about returning to Wrigley Field with a long-term deal next season.

“We’ll see what happens,” Tucker said. “I don’t know what the future is going to hold. If not, it was an honor playing with all these guys and I wish everyone the best of luck, whether it’s playing next year or not with them. It’s a really fun group to be a part of.”

The Cubs' 2025 payroll stood at $211 million. For next year, it is currently projected at 186 million, leaving them some room, if they are to offer Tucker a deal.

