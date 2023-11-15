''We have a lot of memories here'' - Derek Jeter invests $5,000,000 in baseball and softball field renovation at his childhood school in Kalamazoo

Derek Jeter has invested $5 million in his hometown. The Kalamazoo native, now that he's a wealthy Hall of Fame icon, has returned home and is infusing the baseball and softball field there with some much-needed financial support.

Jeter grew up on these fields, and he knows what they mean to the community in Michigan. Now that he's able to, he wants to give back to a field that undoubtedly helped shape his eventual Hall of Fame career.

In his speech, the shortstop thanked Cal Ripken Jr. for his support as the Baltimore Orioles legend spoke right before him and has supported the Turn 2 foundation for some time now.

Coming back to somewhere he played as a young man was a surreal experience for the New York Yankees shortstop. The Hall of Famer admitted as much and said:

"My dad would throw me batting practice, my sister and mom would be shagging in the outfield then we go over to softball fields and do the Same things for her we have a lot of memories here so i just want to acknowledge my parents and thankyou for always supporting."

Most fields that aren't often used and in bigger cities do not get the love and attention they need. They often fall by the wayside, and Derek Jeter knows that's been true of some fields he used to play on.

Jeter also said via WWMT:

“Our foundation’s programs work to empower young people here in Kalamazoo to lead healthy and successful lives, and our hope with these new fields is that they feel empowered and that they can set their minds to anything."

Trustee Patti Sholler-Barber said"

"Many professional athletes have given back and this is really a generous thing for the Turn 2 Foundation which was founded by Derek Jeter and his family. These types of things are stellar for our students and our community."

The community is excited to get support in a much-needed area, and from two iconic shortstops no less!