"We love you Darryl please get better" - MLB fans shower love on Mets icon Darryl Strawberry after shocking news of a heart attack

People in baseball were shocked to hear that Darryl Strawbery had a heart attack, prompting an outpouring of support and prayers for the former New York Mets outfielder.

The Mets took to social media to provide an update on Stawberry’s condition, noting that he is currently recovering with his family present. The news regarding Strawberry’s health came just one day before his sixty-second birthday.

Messages of support and prayers flooded social media as fans and the baseball community reacted to the news. The well-wishers expressed hope for his quick and full recovery. Strawberry’s health update has ignited a reflection on his remarkable career, particularly his significant contributions during his prime years with the New York Mets.

"We love you Darryl. Please get better." - Posted one fan.

A look into Darryl Strawberry‘s MLB career

Darryl Strawberry’s early New York Mets career saw him advance through the ranks, capturing the National League Rookie of the Year award in 1983. From 1984 to 1990, when he was at his best, the Mets were unbeatable and consistently finished at the top of their division.

Strawberry’s offensive success, including 39 home runs and 36 stolen bases in 1987, cemented his standing as the best player in the league.

"Get well soon, and Happy Birthday wished to you Darryl." - Posted another fan.

"Sending you positive thoughts and prayers." - Shared one user.

Strawberry’s on-field prowess was not without controversy, as he struggled with disruptive conduct and personal issues. His latter years included periods with various organizations, notably the Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Yankees, where he had a mix of success and failure.

As the baseball community rallies in support of Darryl Strawberry, supporters hope for his full recovery while also reminiscing about the historic moments he provided to the game during his legendary career.

