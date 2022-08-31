"We missed a DeGrom/Kershaw duel by one day" "Return of the King" - MLB Reddit pumped to see Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw return to pitch against New York Mets

Los Angeles Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw is finally returning to the squad from injury. The southpaw has been out for nearly a month fighting back issues. However, according to Dodger manager Dave Roberts, Kershaw will pitch against the New York Mets.

Although it is his 15th career season in the MLB, Kershaw was putting up some very impressive numbers prior to his injury. Through 15 starts with Los Angeles, he was 7-2 with just a 2.64 ERA and a WHIP under 1.00. His efforts this season earned him his ninth trip to the All-Star Game.

Clayton Kershaw is putting up this performance for the best team in Major League Baseball this season. The Los Angeles Dodgers currently have a record of 90-38. They are the first team in the MLB to reach 90 wins on the season. There is a great possibility that the Dodgers will reach more than 110 wins by the end of the year.

Kershaw's return adds fuel to the fire on this team. The timing is perfect as he comes back during a huge series against the New York Mets. The Mets currently lead the National League East with a record of 82-48. If things continue to go the way they are going, this could potentially be the postseason NLCS matchup.

Jacob deGrom is set to start against the Los Angeles Dodgers for today's game. Kershaw does not pitch until Thursday, just missing what would be an epic showdown. Clayton Kershaw versus Jacob deGrom would be one of the best pitcher duels in the MLB. It would also be a great preview to this year's playoffs.

Nevertheless, Clayton Kershaw is back and is looking to add to his resume this postseason. Kershaw is already one of the best pitchers of this generation, but he still has more left in the tank.

Clayton Kershaw is a generational talent for the Los Angeles Dodgers

Since entering the league with the Dodgers back in 2008, Kershaw has established himself as one of the greatest pitchers in MLB history. Throughout his career, he has won five ERA titles and three Cy Young Awards. He also won MVP back in 2014. A pitcher has only won MVP (excluding Shohei Ohtani) twice in the past 30 seasons.

Kershaw has a career record of 192-87 with just a 2.49 ERA through 391 starts. He is also closing in on 3,000 strikeouts for his career, having led the league in K's three times.

Clayton Kershaw is truly a one-of-a-kind talent in Major League Baseball. It is impressive that even in his 15th season, he can still be elite in this league.

