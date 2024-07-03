"We move on from it" - Yankees manager Aaron Boone addresses viral Marcus Stroman incident with Gleyber Torres

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone was on the "Talkin' Yanks" podcast, as he has done frequently over the last year or so, to discuss things with prominent fans Jomboy and Talkin' Jake, the main figures in the media company. One of the big talking points was the incident with ace Marcus Stroman from last week.

During the 16-5 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday night, Stroman got visibly frustrated with teammate Gleyber Torres for failing to turn a double play. It ended up resulting in a run after Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. beat out the relay throw. Based on the reaction, Stroman seemed to think Torres could have thrown it faster and prevented the run.

He then apologized and was the first one out of the dugout when Torres hit a huge home run shortly after the outburst. Several players, including Aaron Judge, spoke to Stroman about it. Boone didn't see it happen at the time, but he did address it later.

He said that bench coach Brad Ausmus had alerted him to the situation after Boone had missed it.

"I made sure to look at it after the game and make sure we circle up and addressed it," Boone said. "Look, we don't want to live in that area where we're outbursting and reacting to things that happened on the field, certainly. Stro certainly understands that. Stro owned it, addressed it. Yeah, we move on from it."

Aaron Boone also chalked it up to some frustration from Stroman that boiled over a little bit, something he says can happen in a long season.

Aaron Boone claims no issues from Marcus Stroman incident

There are no lingering issues with Marcus Stroman (Image via Imagn)

Ahead of the Yankees vs. Blue Jays Game 3 on Saturday, Aaron Boone was asked about the righty pitcher's outburst.

Boone said they never want to voice frustration in and around a play or a teammate like Marcus Stroman did. The Yankees manager added that it happens even with "family," and the closeness of the locker room ensured no lingering issues.

Aaron Boone said, via the New York Post:

“It’s a passionate play in the middle of a game. I think Stro handled it really well immediately after and in the aftermath. We’re good. We’re playing for a lot and sometimes that spills over on a given day. When the room’s strong, you’re able to handle those kind of things.”

Regardless of Stroman's actions, the New York Yankees went on to score 16 runs in that game and win in dominant fashion. However, they lost 9-3 on Saturday before winning 8-1 on Sunday to tie the four-game series 2-2.

