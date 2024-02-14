“We need more of this!” - Fans advocate for more women in baseball as Jenny Cavnar makes history as MLB's first female play-by-play announcer

In a groundbreaking move, NBC Sports California has announced Jenny Cavnar as the primary play-by-play announcer for the Oakland Athletics, making her the first female primary play-by-play voice in Major League Baseball history. This historic appointment reflects a growing recognition of women’s contributions to sports broadcasting, challenging traditional norms and inspiring fans to advocate for more gender diversity in baseball.

With 20 years of media experience, including 17 years covering baseball, Cavnar has paved the way for women in sports broadcasting. Her journey began as a backup play-by-play announcer for the Colorado Rockies, where she broke barriers in 2018 by becoming the first woman in 25 years to call TV play-by-play for an MLB game. In 2015, she also made history as the first woman to provide analysis for a National League series on radio.

"And many more to come! Congrats Jenny! - Reacted one fan.

Matt Murphy, President and General Manager of NBC Sports California and NBC Sports Bay Area, expressed excitement about Cavnar joining the Oakland Athletics’ broadcast team, emphasizing her talent and groundbreaking achievements. Cavnar, a five-time Emmy Award recipient, has also been named Colorado Sportscaster of the Year by the National Sports Media Association in 2021, further highlighting her significant contributions to sports media.

Jenny Cavnar’s appointment sets a new historic milestone for diversity in the world of sports.

Cavnar’s appointment marks a significant milestone in the ongoing efforts to increase gender diversity in sports broadcasting. Fans and advocates are celebrating this historic moment, emphasizing the importance of providing equal opportunities for women in traditionally male-dominated fields like baseball. The move aligns with a broader trend in sports media, where women are increasingly playing crucial roles, from color commentators in baseball to lead voices in football and basketball.

"We need MORE of this!!!!" - Added another fan.

Jenny Cavnar’s journey reflects a broader shift towards inclusivity in sports broadcasting, inspiring hope that more women will continue to break barriers and take on prominent roles in the world of baseball and beyond. As fans celebrate this historic achievement, the hope is that it serves as a catalyst for continued progress, encouraging more organizations to recognize and embrace the diverse talent that women bring to the sports commentary.

