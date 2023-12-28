"We never stop. We will keep working" - Dodgers president Stan Kasten hopes to make more moves in the offseason to improve the team

Los Angeles Dodgers president Stan Kasten vows to keep building on their star-studded roster in order to maximize their chances of winning the World Series. The LA side have dominated the MLB free agent market by signing the two top players available this winter in Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto. After the latter's introductory press conference on Wednesday, Krasten spoke to the media and vowed to keep building on their efforts to get the team ready for the next season.

Stan Kasten in a top MLB executive who has been associated with the league for almost three decades now. He started his career with the Atlanta professional sports organization in the NBA, beoming its youngest general manager in 1979. He joined the Atlanta Braves as president in 1986. He then became president of NHL side Atlanta Thrashers in 1999 before making a return to the MLB as the president of the Washington Nationals in 2006. In January 2012, Kasten became part-owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers and took on the role of president once the sale closed.

The Dodgers have shown their supremacy in being able to attract the best players in the MLB market this winter. They made two record-breaking signings in as many weeks through some astute financial navigations. Along with Ohtani and Yamamoto, the Dodgers organization has also managed to acquire top pitcher Blake Snell through a trade with the San Diego Padres. However, in an interview on Wednesday, Kasten said that they are not done yet. He said they would continue to look for ways to strengthen their roster before the start of the next MLB season:

"We never stop. We will keep working," said Stan Kasten.

Los Angeles Dodgers president Stan Kasten expects great things from Yoshinobu Yamamoto

Speaking to the media after Yoshinobu Yamamoto's introductory press conference at Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles Dodgers president Stan Kasten spoke of their high hopes for the young Japanese pitcher.

"You don't win three MVP awards by the age of 25 without an exceptional combination of talent, work ethic and mental toughness."

Kasten said that Yamamoto is exactly what the team was looking for in term of ability and personality and is excited about his future with the team. Yamamoto is a proven pitcher in the NPB, who has a versatile arsenal and is not uncomfortable throwing 80 pitches in a game. He is expected to make a huge impact in the MLB and help the Dodgers challenge for the World Series next season.

