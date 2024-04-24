“We did nothing after the first inning” - Yankees fans concerned over offensive struggles after narrow win against the Athletics 

While the New York Yankees earned a 4-3 victory over the Oakland Athletics on Tuesday to tie the series, their fans were not convinced as the offense continued to show signs of struggle.

Having made a strong start to the MLB season that lifted everyone's spirits, the New York offense has hit somewhat of a slump over the past week. This has caused much concern among fans who are eager for the team to bounce back, but their recent performances have driven fans to share their disappointment over social media:

“We did nothing after the first inning,” wrote one fan on X/Twitter. "Offence is still a concern," added another.

"I'll take it, but I'm still frustrated," wrote @SHCBackupAcc.

"We got bailed tbh," added @JC_XCV.

"Finally we won," wrote @serrasd21YT.

"Boone needs to make some changes," wrote @NYYankeesFan16.

"Offence is still a problem," wrote @bryankiwi12345.

"Bats are struggling vs an awful A's team!" wrote @jbell63.

"Did we have a hit after the 2nd inning?" asked @nickheis1599.

After coming off one of the worst seasons in the history of the franchise last year, New York Yankees fans were eager to move forward and have a better season this year. With the acquisition of Juan Soto and several other key players, the team made a strong start to the 2024 season and soon found themselves at the top of their division.

However, the Yankees have started slipping over the past week as their offense seems to have hit a slump. They recorded four losses in six games last week and started their series against the Athletics with a 2-0 shutout defeat.

On Tuesday, they managed a slim victory as the four runs scored in the first inning turned out to be enough. However, their bats continued the poor form against a struggling Athletics side, which has added more concern among fans.

Yankees bullpen bails out misfiring offense to seal win against Athletics

The Oakland Athletics got on the board early in the first inning in their second game against the New York Yankees. However, NY bats were quick to respond as Giancarlo Stanton hit a two-run double, which was followed by a two-run home run from Anthony Rizzo. This resulted in a 4-1 lead at the end of the first inning, which ultimately turned out to be enough for a New York win.

The NY bullpen stepped up to do a capable job, with Clay Holmes being especially impressive as he earned the save. Nonetheless, while it was enough today, their offense will have to do much better in the future if they want to compete for the MLB playoffs this year.

