"We had one year left with Corbin" - Brewers GM Matt Arnold opens up about trading Corbin Burnes to Orioles

After shockingly trading starting pitcher Corbin Burnes to the Baltimore Orioles, Milwaukee Brewers GM Matt Arnold has opened up about the reasons behind the decision. The 29-year-old right-handed pitcher has spent his entire professional career with the Milwaukee club but now looks set to leave after a strain in relations due to salary arbitrations. While MLB fans across the country are struggling to make sense of what unfolded, the Brewers GM explained the rationale behind the move.

Corbin Burnes was selected by the Milwaukee Brewers in the 2016 MLB draft and went on to make his major league debut in 2018, going to establish himself as one of the best pitchers in the league since then. Over the past six years, he has managed to win the Cy Young award and the NL ERA leader in 2021, while finishing as the strikeout leader in 2022. He also has the most consecutive strikeouts in a game, as well as the most consecutive strikeouts without issuing a walk.

In the past three years, Burnes recorded 677 strikeouts, which is only second to the New York Yankees' Gerrit Cole, proving he is in good company. Hence, the Brewers' decision to trade him in return for two unproven players and a draft pick has been criticized by many. However, GM Matt Arnold defended the front office's decision to trade Corbin Burnes.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

He said:

"I think the overarching theme here is that we're excited about the players we're getting back. And the reality of our situation is that we had one year left with Corbin."

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Corbin Burnes set to form fearsome combination with Kyle Bradish for Orioles

Corbin Burnes has been instrumental to the Milwaukee Brewers' success in recent years and his move to the Baltimore Orioles provides an even more promising situation. While Burnes is expected to take the role of the ace, behind him in the rotation will be RHP Kyle Bradish. Based on statistics from last season, the pitchers together would have the best ERA as a duo at just 3.13.

It is indeed a cause for excitement for Orioles fans, who will be eager to see how they do in the coming season.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.