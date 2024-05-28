“We have played terrible this year” - Chris Bassitt opens up on Blue Jays' struggles as team hits new lows in AL East

Chris Bassitt is one of the top five pitchers for the Toronto Blue Jays this season. Bassitt has been trying his best on the mound, however, the Blue Jays have been slumping since the start of this season. The team is at the bottom of the AL East and is five games below the .500 mark (24-29).

Bassitt opened up on the team's poor performance on the Chris Rose Podcast. The pitcher reflected on the early-season struggles and the tough AL East Division:

"We understand the situation. The crazy part is, I feel like we have played terrible this year and we're like (five) games out of a wild-card spot. Our schedule this year is an absolute gauntlet, obviously that's because of our division."

The pitcher further discussed the challenges that lie ahead in regards to his teammates. Some of the team's core members, like Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette, will hit free agency at the end of the 2025 season. Bassitt will also be one of the top players to hit the free agency list. He added:

"A lot of guys are to that point in their career where it's make or break and the window is barely cracked open. It is one or two more turns until it's shut."

Chris Bassitt believes that excuses are not an option for the team's struggle

According to Bassitt, every team has its struggles including injuries and overall performance. Bassitt believes that such excuses are not an option for the team's poor performance:

"The truth of it is, so many of them are just going to be excuses, in my opinion... We can look at schedule, we can look at some injuries, we can look at our back-end bullpen guys being injured to start the year, you can throw up so many things. But you can't just say that because everyone goes through the same."

The Blue Jays hope to turn things around before the mid-season, as Chris Bassitt continues to help the team win crucial games. The veteran pitcher holds a 5-6 record this season with a 4.03 ERA. Bassist has 56 strikeouts in 60-plus innings pitched and holds a 1.43 WHIP.

