"We don't quit. We answer back" - Guardians manager Stephen Vogt reflects on Triston Mckenzie and resilient comeback victory against the Tigers 

The Cleveland Guardians took down the Detroit Tigers on Monday, following impressive performances from Triston McKenzie and Jose Ramirez. The Tigers started the game with a lead-off homer from Riley Greene but RBIs from Ramirez and Will Brennan ensured a 2-1 victory at Progressive Field.

On the pitching front, despite giving a lead-off home run, Triston McKenzie was stellar on the mound. He pitched five innings, allowing only three hits, one walk and one earned run. He registered six strikeouts.

Manager Stephen Vogt applauded McKenzie's stellar outing, getting them through five with a clean bill to follow from the bullpen:

"You know, I thought Tristan battled again today," Vogt said. "He just showed really good signs at the top, curveball at times. Just the consistency at which he was executing his pitches got his pitch count up.

"You know, I think they weren't hitting him too hard outside of the green homer, but it was just that consistency of landing his pitches over and over, I thought, is what led to the higher pitch count tonight. But outstanding job, got us through five, and gave the bullpen a chance to finish it."

Vogt was also impressed by the way his team reacted after giving up a home run in the first inning:

"I mean, it was huge," Vogt added. "You know, you get punched in the mouth like that first pitch of the game, for our guys to come right back, even it out. It's just what these guys do, man. We don't quit. We answer back. It was just huge for Tristan to be able to exhale, go out, all right, 0-0 again, here we go."

Guardians' Jose Ramirez breaks franchise record with a comeback victory

Jose Ramirez may not be having the year he expected but he broke the shackles on Monday after hitting a go-ahead home run in the sixth and taking the lead 2-1. Ramirez now has the franchise record for most go-ahead home runs (87), surpassing Larry Doby.

Ramirez did something similar against the LA Angels on Sunday. He hit a go-ahead two-run shot in the sixth:

“What else can this guy do?” Vogt said of Ramírez. “He seems to come up night after night after night for us when we need something. When we can’t really get anything going, he steps up and answers the call.”

With the win, the Guardians improved to 23-12 for the season, while the Tigers slid to 18-17.

