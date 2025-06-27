"We’re more blessed than Aaron Judge, both our children are adopted" - When Yankees skipper's parents opened up about their 'miracle' family make-up

Before Aaron Judge became a household name in America, he was adopted by two physical education teachers out of Linden, California. Judge was adopted the day after he was born in April 1992. His parents had already adopted their older son, John.
Patty and Wayne Judge were proud of both of their adopted sons even before Judge went on to earn two MVP awards and multiple other accolades.
In a candid interview with the New York Post back in March 2015, the couple reflected on their family and described it as nothing short of a "miracle." More so, the couple felt "blessed" seeing how the Yankees star was making strides to make it to the big leagues. They raised a good fella.
“We’re more blessed than he is,’’ Patty said. “Both of our children are adopted. Aaron has an older brother, John, 29, who is teaching English in Korea, and we’re real proud of him, too. Really, it was all meant to be.’’
Judge's father, Wayne, recalled how the Yankees captain looked as a baby given his current gigantic figure.
“We kind of joked that he looked like the Michelin Tire baby,’’ his father said. “It wasn’t long before the 4 ounces of formula was just the appetizer and it had to be the formula with the oatmeal to pacify him.’’
Aaron Judge reveals what it was like for him to know that he was adopted
By the time Aaron Judge turned 10-11 years old, he started to notice that he didn't look like his father or mother. This naturally led him to question his parents, which is when he knew that Patty and Wayne were not his biological parents.
During the same discussion with the New York Post, Judge said:
“I was about 10 or 11 and we really didn’t look alike, so I started asking questions and they told me I was adopted and answered all my questions, and that was that. I was fine with it. It really didn’t bother me because that’s the only parents I’ve known.’’
“I feel they kind of picked me,’’ Aaron added. “I feel that God was the one that matched us together.’’
Looking now, Patty and Wayne Judge would be really proud of the kind of person they raised in Aaron Judge. Not only his parents but the whole Yankees fanbase is proud to know that Judge is going to win them games and maybe season lead them to the World Series title for the first time since 2009.