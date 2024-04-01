"We’re dawgs over here" - Alex Verdugo outlines Yankees' fighting spirit after fourth consecutive win to sweep Astros

The New York Yankees laid down a marker for the rest of the MLB after sweeping rivals Houston Astros in a four-game series. The Bronx Bombers had to sweat throughout the series but they managed to find a way to win every time the team was up against the wall.

Yankees outfielder Alex Verdugo, who traded the Boston Red Sox for the Bronx, was one of the players who impressed in the fourth game of the series against the Astros.

When asked about his emotions after the fourth consecutive win of the series against the Astros, Verdugo spoke about the excitement among the Yankees players in typical Verdugo style.

“I got Judge and Soto out there [barking], so we just get amped up and we love it,” Verdugo said. “That’s kind of what we’re rolling with. We’re dawgs over here.”

The former Dodgers star was in the thick of the action in the latter part of the game and chipped in with a crucial play to help the Yankees to a series sweep of their bitter rivals. Verdugo made a sliding catch to Kyle Tucker's liner in the bottom of the ninth inning to secure a narrow hard-fought 4-3 win.

Juan Soto makes perfect start to Yankees career

Meanwhile, Yankees fans couldn't have asked for a better start to Juan Soto's tenure in pinstripes as the three-time All-Star made his mark in the game, just like he has been doing since the start of the series.

The World Series winner managed a crucial hit against former San Diego Padres teammate and star closer Josh Hader in the top of the ninth inning to give the Yankees a 4-3 lead in the game.

“I always want to be up in that situation. That’s what you play for,” Soto said.

While Yankees captain Aaron Judge has had a slow start to the season, Soto has seemingly made it up with his hitting streak. The Yankees MVP was all praise of their newest star's presence at the plate.

“I don’t see why you would ever pitch to that guy,” Judge said of Soto. “But that’s why we got the guys behind him — to make sure they have to pitch to him.”

